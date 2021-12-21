Flipkart joins hands with Sima Aunty to help customers find their perfect match

We all have a dream of meeting our perfectly compatible ones. Even though people today value efforts and are willing to go extra mile to find their perfect match, it can still be a tedious task to do.

Now imagine, the moment you think you are ready for a relationship, your perfect match miraculously appears at your door with a smile and pizza. Would not it be great? We are not be sure about a person but a perfectly compatible smartphone can be delivered to your doorsteps with Flipkart’s #FindYourMatch.

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has unveiled a new campaign for its Mobiles category with a focus on offering the most apt smartphones for each user’s preferences. The brand new campaign #FindYourMatch features social media’s favourite matchmaker Sima Taparia, popularly known as “Sima Aunty” and showcases how Flipkart helps users choose the right ‘partner’ or ‘smartphone’ as per their needs and requirements with its vast selection, affordability constructs and quick delivery.

The campaign showcases Sima Aunty on a quest to find the perfect partner for her clients. In a turn of events, Sima pairs up each individual with their ideal smartphone that meets every single one of their expectations with the help of Flipkart experts. Within 90 minutes – the perfect match, that is, a smartphone from Flipkart, shows up at the client’s door only for the user to fall in love with their new partner. This quirky campaign captures how on Flipkart every user is guaranteed to find their perfect smartphone match that ticks all the right boxes.

Flipkart offers industry-first affordability programmes such as the Smart Upgrade Plan and Product Exchange program across smartphones to facilitate an easy and seamless shopping experience for customers. 90 minute delivery for smartphones on Flipkart is live across cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Chennai Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Mangalore and Nagpur.

