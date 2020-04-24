Every Payment Counts! Let’s unite to fight COVID-19 together

In this time of crisis, every payment counts! Donate now In this time of crisis, every payment counts! Donate now

As we all practice social distancing in a nationwide lockdown to fight COVID-19, India’s real fighters work tirelessly to keep us safe and protected. Our healthcare professionals battle the pandemic every day at the risk of being most exposed to the virus. India’s security personnel and delivery agents render their services round the clock to keep us safe indoors. The contributions made by media professionals and several other workers amidst the ongoing predicament is also remarkable.

India’s informal sector, on the other hand, is the worst hit by COVID-19 and the subsequent extended lockdown. Thousands of migrant workers who used to send home huge remittances have returned to their respective villages, while others are still locked in cities with no source of income and dried up savings. The daily wagers, street vendors, construction workers, laborers have no means to obtain a square meal for themselves and their families, which also leaves them most vulnerable to the disease.

While we can’t reach out to the needy directly, contributing to their wellness might help the country battle this deadly virus together.

Every Payment Counts

Amazon, the e-commerce marketplace has recently started a donation drive to help India fight COVID-19 together. It has partnered with multiple NGOs like Akhsaya Patra, United Way Mumbai, OXFAM India and Habitat for Humanity who are working on different aspects of the crisis. From supporting healthcare workers to providing for daily wage earners, senior citizens and children, every partner NGO serves India and its people in the best possible ways.

The government recently announced PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) urging citizens to contribute to India’s war against COVID-19.

On your Amazon India app, you can either choose to donate to PM CARES directly via UPI or to any of the partner NGOs using all payment modes including UPI. When you donate a rupee, Amazon will add Rs. 10 and an additional 10% of your donation. In this time of crisis, every payment counts.

As India intensifies its fight against COVID-19, every payment counts. Your contributions will help procure hygiene kits, grocery kits, and protective gear for health workers and people in need. The shortage of personal protective equipment at times puts the lives of India’s healthcare workers at huge risk. Besides ensuring that our medical personnel has adequate PPE’s, the funds raised through this campaign will also help daily wagers and their families with crucial supplies. Some studies have also proven that senior citizens and children are the most vulnerable to infections, hence sufficient hygiene kits will be provided to keep them safe.

Join the fight against COVID-19, contribute now

Coronavirus has brought our lives to a screeching halt and while many of us still have a steady income, a safe shelter and plenty of supplies, there are scores of unorganized workers who subsist on daily wages and welfare to make a living. Many still don’t have access to basic hygiene products like soaps, sanitisers, disinfectants, and even clean running water. While we are working from the comfort of our homes, our healthcare professionals are working on the frontline to save our lives.

No matter how small the contribution is, it will go a long way in helping our nation battle against COVID-19 together.

Let’s fight coronavirus by helping every Indian stay safe, healthy and equipped

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.