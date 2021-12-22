Duelbits Referral Code: bigbonus (Free Sign Up Bonus Promo)

New users can receive the best sign up bonus on Duelbits.com through the referral code: bigbonus. Here, this guide will show users on how to register and claim the bonus through the promo code.

» Click here to get the Duelbits referral promo bonus

Sign up bonus on Duelbits.com Sign up bonus on Duelbits.com

About Duelbits

Duelbits is a crypto-based casino. However, while other casinos try to go overboard by offering as many games and promotions as possible, Duelbits tries to keep things simple.

Despite that, there are more than enough games for any player to be satisfied. The casino has everything from live Blackjack to Slots, Roulette, and Baccarat. It also has a few original games that players can try, but its focus is on providing live games that are provably fair.

Of course, there are countless variations of the more popular games such as Blackjack and Slots. There is also Duelbit’s very own Roulette. Unfortunately, it is not so popular, and it is not an uncommon sight to see zero other players placing bets. That said, other variations of the game are still quite popular (such as Lightning Roulette).

There is also a social hub where players can see all the live bets, the high rollers, and the lucky wins. Unfortunately, it is not possible to comment or speak to those players on the hub.

While it is very nice to see a clean design on a crypto casino website, and the lack of games isn’t a problem, the lack of sports betting is. Numerous other crypto casinos offer both sports and e-sports betting, an area that Duelbits has failed to capitalize on. The lack of e-sports is especially strange, as users can cash out their winnings through CS:GO skins.

While the number of promotions offered by Duelbits are fairly low compared to other casinos, the few promotions on offer can be extremely lucrative. The sign up bonus is one of the best offers available, so let’s take a look at how to claim it.

How to Claim Duelbits Promo Code

Players that have never used Duelbits before can use the code bigbonus when signing up to receive a bonus. Here is a step by step guide for using the promo code.

Sign up on Duelbits by clicking the “Register” button in the top right corner. Provide all the details necessary to complete the sign up process. At some point during the process, Duelbit asks for a referral code. Enter bigbonus . Complete the registration process and all the verifications required. Meet the deposit limit for the bonus. Join the VIP Rewards Program and the Affiliate Program for more bonuses.

Once players are users of Duelbits, there are still multiple ways for them to earn additional bonuses and rewards. Let’s take a look at them.

Duelbits Promotions

Duelbits has two main ways for users to continue to earn bonuses. The first is the affiliate program.

Duelbits Affiliate Program

The affiliate program allows players to earn extra bits and other rewards for referring their friends and family to Duelbits. The referrals receive instant access to Ace’s Rewards, which is a program that allows users to earn rakeback (cashback) from their bets.

The affiliates receive 10% of the house edge from all of their referral’s bets. This 10% commission is for life, meaning that affiliates can earn a serious amount of money in the long-term by having a few active referrals.

While the affiliate program on Duelbits is great, the main rewards hub is the aforementioned Ace’s Rewards, which is also where players can become VIPs to increase the amount of bonuses they earn.

Duelbits VIP Rewards

Ace is Duelbits’ official mascot, and its rewards hub provides players with an opportunity to seriously increase the bonus that they receive.

There are four types of rewards that can be claimed. The first are the Instant Bits, which amount to 10% of the house edge on all the bets placed by the player. After that come the Daily Bits, which are ready after 24-hours and amount to 5% of the house edge on all the bets during the period.

Similar to Daily Bits, users can also redeem Weekly Bits and Monthly Bits, both of which provide a 5% rakeback.

User’s can also satisfy conditions to increase their VIP level to increase the rewards. For each level that players progress through, they receive a bonus of 12.5% of the house edge. For serious betters, this 12.5% can mean a gigantic amount of money over the long run.

Join Duelbits Now to Receive the Big Bonus

Duelbits combines simplicity with functionality to provide a casino that is not only full of exciting games, but also has a rewards platform that can be very lucrative.

Players can join Duelbits right now using the referral code: bigbonus to receive the best sign up bonus for new registrations.

» Sign up on Duelbits with the promo code now