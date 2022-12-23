Dubai Duty Free’s 39th Anniversary Sales Reach Dhs107.3 million (US$29.4 million) Over Three Days

Dubai Duty Free total sales on its 39th anniversary topped Dhs107.3million (US$29.4 million) supported by a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days from 18th to 20th December.

The 72 hours anniversary sale, which was also extended to its Home Delivery customers and Click & Collect offer, resulted in a spending spree at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports, which is 23% higher than the same period last year.

From a category point of view, Perfumes was the highest selling category with sales of Dhs26.5 million (US$7.3 million) during the three-day period followed by Liquor with sales of Dhs15.1 million (US$4.1 million) and Watches with sales of Dhs10.2 million (US$2.8 million). Cosmetics took the 4th spot with sales of Dhs7.5 million (US$2 million) while ticket sales for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire reached a staggering Dhs 7 million (US$1.9 million) making it the 5th most popular category.

Commenting on the success of the 39th anniversary, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “We are very happy to have achieved such great sales over the 3-day anniversary and that so many travelers had the opportunity to avail of the special discount that we offer. I would like to thank everyone for helping us achieve such sales, in particular our customers and our staff who did a great job in serving the high number of passengers.”

Meanwhile, online sales during the same period topped Dhs7.9 million (US$2.2 million) with a total of 6,122 combined orders received through Click & Collect and Home Delivery service as well as tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions purchased online.

During the three-day 39th anniversary sales, Dubai Duty Free’s Distribution Centre issued 1,940 pallets of merchandise and conducted 175 trips from the warehouse to the airport.

The total number of picks in the warehouse during this period was 22,278 for 850,455 units of merchandise, with the highest picks on 18th December for 342,354 units of merchandise.

Over the three-day period (18th, 19th and 20th December), the cash registers recorded a total of 205,956 sales transactions with 67,837 transactions alone on 20th December.

The Dubai Duty Free anniversary promotion is now a highly anticipated event with many travelers choosing to travel on the days when the 25% discount is offered. The Dubai Duty Free Anniversary offer was first introduced when the airport retailer marked its 20th Anniversary in 2003 and continues to be popular over what is traditionally a busy travel period.