Dubai Duty Free Receives Two Global Traveler – GT Tested Awards

Dubai Duty Free received two significant awards at the recent Global Traveler – GT Tested Awards with the retail operator winning the “Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World” for the twelfth consecutive year and the “Best Duty-Free Shopping in the Middle East” for the second consecutive year. The awards were held on 12th December at The Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles, California.



Voted by the readers of Global Traveler, the monthly and AAM-audited magazine written exclusively for frequent, luxury business and leisure travellers, Dubai Duty Free came out top in the publication’s 15th Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards conducted between January-September 2018 with more than 22,000 people responding to the survey.



Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “It is a great honour to be recognised as the leading duty-free not just in the Middle East but more so in the world. These accolades are based on the opinions of discerning travellers and are an important way of gauging what our customers value the most. As an airport retailer, we remain committed to offering our passengers not only a diverse range of products, but also the very best shopping experience.”



Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President for Marketing of Dubai Duty Free accepted the award on behalf of the operation.



With nearly 300,000 readers, Global Traveler connects U.S.-based frequent affluent international travellers. Each year, the GT Tested Reader Survey Awards are conducted based on an independently verified online survey of the readers of Global Traveler magazine, representing frequent travellers who average 9 international and 11 domestic round-trip flights as well as 60 nights in hotels per year, with 72 percent regularly travelling in first and business class.