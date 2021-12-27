Dubai Duty Free Marks its 38th Anniversary with Sales of Dhs87 million (US$23.878 million) over three days

Dubai Duty Free marked its 38th anniversary in style as it welcomed passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) with a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days from 18th to 20th December. The 72 hours anniversary sale, which was also extended to its Home Delivery customers and Click & Collect offer, resulted in sales of Dhs87.155 million (US$23.878 million) which is 24.51% higher than the same period last year.

From a category point of view, Perfumes was the highest selling category with sales of Dhs23.007 million (US$6.303 million) during the three-day period followed by Liquor with sales of Dhs10.900 million (US$2.986 million) and Watches with sales of Dhs9.950 million (US$2.726 million). Ticket sales for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise combined reached a staggering Dhs8.665 million (US$2.374 million), making it the 4th most popular category for the first time while Cosmetics took the 5th spot with sales of Dhs5.676 million (US$1.555 million).

Commenting on the success of the 38th anniversary, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “We are very happy to see such a great result during our annual anniversary sale, both in store and online. I join our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in thanking our customers who joined us in this celebration and our staff, who did a great job in serving them.”

Over the three-day period a total of 165,924 sales transactions were recorded in store.

Meanwhile, online sales during the same period topped Dhs8.761 million (US$2.400 million) with a total of 7,134 combined orders received through Click & Collect and Home Delivery service as well as tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotions purchased online.

The Dubai Duty Free Anniversary offer was first introduced when the airport retailer marked its 20th Anniversary in 2003 and continues to be popular over what is traditionally a busy travel period.

