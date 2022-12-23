Dubai Duty Free Celebrates 39 Years of Retailing Service

Dubai Duty Free marked its 39th anniversary as it welcomed passengers traveling through Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports with a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days which began at midnight on 17th December and ends at midnight tonight, 20th December.

The anniversary discount over 72 hours saw a spending spree at the two airports as well as online and is sure to signal a good end to the year.

Commenting on the success of the 39th anniversary, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The anniversary celebrations spread over three days are fantastic. and we are glad to see such positive sales results across all the concourses at both airports. Extending a 25% discount to our customers is our way of saying thank you for their support throughout the year”

The 39th anniversary also saw a series of celebrations in various locations over the past few days with the Dubai Duty Free executive team, led by Mr. McLoughlin, marking the occasion in Al Maktoum International Airport as well as its Head Office in Ramoul, Terminal 3 Concourse A and Arrivals 4, Terminal 2, Hatta Border and Terminal 1 Concourse D in Dubai International Airport.

To mark the anniversary day itself (December 20th), the Dubai Duty Free team headed to Terminal 3’s Concourse C and Control Tower for a traditional cake cutting before proceeding to Concourse B for another celebration where they conducted the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.

Two draws were conducted in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion with Series 408 and 409 being drawn.

Mr. Roymiranda Rollent, an Indian national based in Trivandrum, India became a dollar millionaire in Millennium Millionaire Series 408 with ticket number 1946, which he purchased on 29th November on his way to Trivandrum.

Mr. Rollent is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Joining Mr. Rollent in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire’s circle is Mr. Safir Ahamed, a 76-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, who was announced as the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 409 with ticket number 4564, which he purchased online on 13th December.

A resident of Dubai for 46 years now, Mr. Ahamed has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1989.

The father of three who ran his own company that supplies fire protection systems was over the moon to hear that he was now a millionaire.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! This money will really go a long way,” he said.

Mr. Rollent and Mr. Ahamed are the 201st and 202nd Indian nationals, respectively, to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Today’s draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Dr. Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire., four luxury vehicle winners were also unveiled at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw.

Mr. Kenneth Francis Robertson, a 56-year-old South African national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia won an Audi A8L 3.0 (Terra Gray Metallic) car, with ticket number 0611 in Finest Surprise Series 1824, which he purchased on 23rd November on his way to Riyadh.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 1989, Mr. Robertson is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free as he also previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 car in Series 1815 with ticket number 0139 on 31st August 2022.

A father of four, Mr. Robertson works as divisional chief of E-commerce for Naqel Express.

“This is unbelievable! Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen to me twice in a year. Thank you for making 2022 my best year yet. I love you, Dubai Duty Free; you’re the best!” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Karim Samman, a 37 year old German national based in Cologne, Germany won a Bentley Continental GT V8 (Glacier White) car, with ticket number 0141 in Finest Surprise Series 1825, which he purchased online on 2nd December.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2008, Mr. Samman is a father of two and runs a frozen food business.

“Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. It’s definitely worth participating in your amazing promotion., he said.

Mr. Khadka G.B., a Nepali national based in Dubai won a BMW F 900 R (Bluestone Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0329 in Finest Surprise Series 524, which he purchased in the airport.

Mr. G.B. was also not available for immediate comment.

Lastly, Ms. Arnaz Sapna Ashraf, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a Harley-Davidson Nightster (Gunship Grey) motorbike, with ticket number 0833 in Finest Surprise Series 525, which she purchased in the airport on her way to Hyderabad.

“Shukran Dubai Duty Free! Winning in your promotion is the best feeling ever; thank you for making my day extra special,” she said.

To get everyone in the Christmas spirit, the Dubai Duty Free Nightingales choral group sang some Christmas carols to the delight of the staff and passengers.

In addition, Service Awards were given to three senior officials who have worked for Dubai Duty Free for a long time, including Salah Tahlak, who is celebrating 30 years, Salim Ibrahim, Senior Manager – Retail, and Edmond Saldanha, Operations Manager – Terminal 2, who has been with the company for 20 years.

The Dubai Duty Free staff also enjoyed a special ‘Staff Surprise’ draw to mark the 39th Anniversary.