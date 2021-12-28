Dubai Duty Free Celebrates 38 Years of Retailing Service

Dubai Duty Free marked its 38th anniversary as it welcomed passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport with a special 25% discount on a wide range of merchandise over three days which began at midnight on 17th December and ends at midnight tonight, 20th December.

The anniversary discount over 72 hours saw a spending spree at Dubai International Airport and online through Dubai Duty Free’s Home Delivery service, which is available for UAE residents.

Commenting on the success of 38th anniversary, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The 38th anniversary celebrations spread over three days are fantastic and we are glad to see such positive sales results across all the concourse and terminals. Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, we are delighted to continue with this tradition to mark our anniversary, extending a 25% discount to our customers is our way of saying thank you for their support throughout the year.”

The 38th anniversary also saw a series of celebrations in various locations over the past few days with the Dubai Duty Free executive team, led by Mr. McLoughlin, marking the occasion in its Head Office in Ramoul as well as in Terminal 2, Terminal 3 Concourse A and Terminal 1 Concourse D in Dubai International Airport.

Celebration of the 38th anniversary Celebration of the 38th anniversary

To mark the anniversary day itself (December 20th), the Dubai Duty Free team headed to Terminal 3’s Concourse C and Control Tower for a traditional cake cutting before proceeding to Concourse B for another celebration where they conducted the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws.

Two draws were conducted in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion with Series 376 and 377 being drawn.

Mr. Mojtaba Kiyani, a 38 year old German national based in Dubai became a dollar millionaire in Millennium Millionaire Series 376 with ticket number 0682, which he purchased on 14th November on his way back to Dubai from Germany.

A resident of Dubai since 2005, Mr. Kiyani is a father of two and works as a manager for a general trading company in Dubai.

Mr. Kiyani who regularly buy tickets in the airport whenever he travelled was ecstatic to learnt that he won the US$1 million and commented, “I love you Dubai Duty Free! Thank so much for this good opportunity.”

When asked on his initial plans with his win, he said, ”I will invest in a property in Dubai and bring my family here.”

Mr. Kiyani is the 6th German national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Joining Mr. Kiyani in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire’s circle is Mr. A. Teffera, a 37 year old Ethiopian national based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who was announced as the winner of US$1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 377 with ticket number 4738, which he purchased on 7th December on his way to Turkey for a business trip.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for 5 years now, Mr. Teffera works for an import and export company in Ethiopia.

“Amazing! I can’t believe I’m a dollar millionaire now. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”, he said.

Mr. Teffera is the first Ethiopian national to have won in Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Today’s draw was conducted following strict social distancing by Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire., four luxury vehicle winners were also unveiled at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw.

Mr. Minkoo Yoo, a 41 year old Korean national based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz CLS 53 4M AMG (Obsidian Black) car, with ticket number 0018 in Finest Surprise Series 1790, which he purchased online on 20th November.

A resident of Dubai for ten years, Mr. Yoo is a father of one and works as a general manager for Hyundai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for ten years now, Mr. Yoo was surprised to receive a call from Dubai Duty Free informing him that he won a car.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. This is truly a gift from God and an early Christmas gift,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bachir Barakat, a Lebanese national based in the UAE won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Tanzanite Blue Metallic) car, with ticket number 0317 in Finest Surprise Series 1791, which he purchased online on 9th December.

Mr. Barakat s currently uncontactable and will surely be surprised to hear of his win.

Mr. Sam Fulton, a 61 year old British national based in Dubai won an Aprilia RS 660 (Green / Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0170 in Finest Surprise Series 478, which he purchased at the Finest Surprise counter in the airport when he traveled to Bahrain from Dubai.

A resident of Dubai for 15 years, Mr. Fulton is a father of six and works as a general manager for Skill Serve in Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I’ve been trying for a long time and I’m happy that I finally got it!” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Abdulla Kallayi, an Indian national based in Kerala, Indian won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250 (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0591 in Finest Surprise Series 479, which he purchased at the Finest Surprise counter in the airport.

Mr. Kallayi is also not available for immediate comment but will surely be surprised to hear of his win.

The Dubai Duty Free staff also enjoyed a special ‘Staff Surprise’ draw to mark the 38th Anniversary.

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free or call Tel: +9714-6019232 or email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae