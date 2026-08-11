Digital Arrest Scams Explained: Tactics, Warning Signs, and Protection

What is a Digital Arrest Scam?

It is a scam where the victims are contacted through calls or video interactions and are made to believe they are involved in serious legal violations. What follows is a high-pressure situation designed to create fear and urgency, often leading to financial loss before the victim has a chance to verify the claim.

There is no such legal concept as a “digital arrest.” It is a tactic used by fraudsters to control victims remotely.

The scam usually begins with a call claiming you are linked to a crime and quickly escalates into a situation where you are told:

A case has been registered against you

You are under investigation

You must stay on the call or face digital arrest

In many cases, victims are even asked to join video calls where scammers appear dressed as law enforcement officers, often wearing police uniforms, to make the situation look real.

How the Scam Plays Out

The sequence is designed to build pressure:

Step 1: A call from an individual pretending to be from a courier company, bank, or an unknown number

Step 2: Claim of illegal activity linked to your name (often a parcel, bank account, or SIM card)

Step 3: The call gets “transferred” to a fake police or government official

Step 4: You are threatened with arrest, legal action, or account freeze

Step 5: You are asked to share confidential/sensitive bank account details or transfer money to “resolve” the case

Throughout this, the victim is kept engaged and isolated, leaving little room to think or verify.

Watch the video to know more.

Common Tactics and Warning Signs

Scammers may use different stories, but the intent remains the same – to create fear and push victims into acting quickly. A key tactic they use is isolating the victim. Fraudsters often discourage or outright prevent individuals from contacting friends or family, limiting any chance of seeking advice or verifying the situation.

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They may claim that a parcel in your name contains illegal items or that your bank account is linked to suspicious transactions, or that a SIM card issued in your name is being misused for a criminal activity and many others. In some cases, it may even be framed as an investment or loan-related issue. These are only entry points, and the conversation almost always escalates into a fake legal threat.

There are also other clear warning signs that should not be ignored. These include urgent calls claiming legal trouble, constant pressure to stay on the line, and requests for sensitive information such as Aadhaar details, OTPs, or bank credentials. Victims are often asked to make immediate payments to avoid arrest, sometimes during video calls where scammers pose as officials or display fabricated documents. No legitimate authority operates in this manner.

Safety Tip for Senior Citizens

Fraudsters often target senior citizens by creating fear and urgency. Never make financial decisions under pressure or while on a call. If you receive such a call, disconnect immediately and consult a trusted family member or verify the claim through official channels before taking any action.

How to Protect Yourself

Being aware and being cautious can help you avoid becoming the victim of digital arrest scams and digital arrest. Below are some suggestions to keep you safe.

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Don’t panic: If you receive a call claiming legal action or arrest, stay calm and do not react immediately to threats.

Verify the claim: If someone claims to be from the police or any government agency, disconnect and independently verify through official contact details.

Do not share sensitive Information: Never share Aadhaar details, OTPs, bank information, or personal data with unknown callers or on video calls.

Do not stay on forced calls: Fraudsters often insist you remain on the call to prevent verification; disconnect immediately if you feel pressured.

Avoid making payments: No legitimate authority will ask for money to “settle” a case or avoid arrest over a phone or video call.

Report immediately: If you receive such a call or suspect fraud, report it on the National Cyber Crime Portal ( http://www.cybercrime.gov.in ) or call the Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). Suspicious calls, SMS, or emails can also be reported on the Sanchar Saathi portal (sancharsaathi.gov.in)

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