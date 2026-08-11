Digital Arrest Scams Explained: Tactics, Warning Signs, and Protection

What is a Digital Arrest Scam?
It is a scam where the victims are contacted through calls or video interactions and are made to believe they are involved in serious legal violations. What follows is a high-pressure situation designed to create fear and urgency, often leading to financial loss before the victim has a chance to verify the claim.
There is no such legal concept as a “digital arrest.” It is a tactic used by fraudsters to control victims remotely.
The scam usually begins with a call claiming you are linked to a crime and quickly escalates into a situation where you are told:
In many cases, victims are even asked to join video calls where scammers appear dressed as law enforcement officers, often wearing police uniforms, to make the situation look real.
How the Scam Plays Out
The sequence is designed to build pressure:
Throughout this, the victim is kept engaged and isolated, leaving little room to think or verify.
Watch the video to know more.
Common Tactics and Warning Signs
Scammers may use different stories, but the intent remains the same – to create fear and push victims into acting quickly. A key tactic they use is isolating the victim. Fraudsters often discourage or outright prevent individuals from contacting friends or family, limiting any chance of seeking advice or verifying the situation.
They may claim that a parcel in your name contains illegal items or that your bank account is linked to suspicious transactions, or that a SIM card issued in your name is being misused for a criminal activity and many others. In some cases, it may even be framed as an investment or loan-related issue. These are only entry points, and the conversation almost always escalates into a fake legal threat.
There are also other clear warning signs that should not be ignored. These include urgent calls claiming legal trouble, constant pressure to stay on the line, and requests for sensitive information such as Aadhaar details, OTPs, or bank credentials. Victims are often asked to make immediate payments to avoid arrest, sometimes during video calls where scammers pose as officials or display fabricated documents. No legitimate authority operates in this manner.
Safety Tip for Senior Citizens
Fraudsters often target senior citizens by creating fear and urgency. Never make financial decisions under pressure or while on a call. If you receive such a call, disconnect immediately and consult a trusted family member or verify the claim through official channels before taking any action.
How to Protect Yourself
Being aware and being cautious can help you avoid becoming the victim of digital arrest scams and digital arrest. Below are some suggestions to keep you safe.
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