Crypto.com Referral Code: xcd53bpcpk (Get Free Sign Up Bonus)

New Crypto.com users can register with the code to claim the best Crypto.com referral bonus.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com may very well be the most well-known name in the world of cryptocurrency, especially after the Staples Center has been renamed to Crypto.com arena.

Originally known as MCO, the company provides a vast variety of crypto-related services. By now, it has over 10 million users and supports over 200 cryptocurrencies.

Crypto.com is one of the few companies that not only allows users to purchase and make payments with cryptocurrency, but also allows them to engage in advanced trading.

At the basic level, users can purchase cryptocurrency with minimal additional fees. It is also possible to invest that currency to receive up to 14.5% interest on it. Apart from this, users can take out loans using their crypto as collateral and apply for a credit card that offers up to 8% cashback in crypto rewards.

Traders will also find a lot to love about Crypto.com. It is possible to trade using up to 10x leverage, with derivatives offering up to 50x leverage. However, remember that trading derivatives is extremely risky, and should be avoided by novice traders.

Lastly, Crypto.com also offers numerous additional features, especially for businesses. Business owners can set up to receive crypto payments. The company also offers services related to DeFi tokens, and it is possible to both swap and make money from DeFi protocols and tokens.

Despite being an extremely large platform, Crypto.com still offers numerous sign up bonuses. Here is how new users can get the best sign up bonus on Crypto.com.

How to Register and Claim Bonus on Crypto.com

There are two ways through which people that have not used Crypto.com before can avail the best sign up bonus available to them. The simplest way is to go to the sign up page where the referral code has already been applied. After that, all that needs to be done is for the relevant information to be handed out.

Of course, it is also possible to input the code manually when registering on the platform. Here is how that can be done:

A potential user can go to Crypto.com to begin the sign up process. The button can be found in the top right. Make sure all information throughout the process is accurate. Crypto.com is a regulated exchange and requires verification to be used to its fullest potential. When Crypto.com asks for a referral code, enter: xcd53bpcpk. Complete the sign up process and all the verification checks required. Begin using the platform. One must remember that certain conditions may need to be met in order for the bonus to activate. One can join the Crypto.com referral program to avail additional rewards.

In case the user enters certain information incorrectly, it is possible to change it by heading to the account settings tab. The settings can be accessed both from the app and from a web browser.

Crypto.com Referral Program

Crypto.com’s referral program is nothing to write home about, but it can still be used by users to receive a significant bonus. The referral program can be accessed by heading to the account dashboard and clicking the referral tab towards the top right of the web browser.

Here, users are provided with a referral code and link. Both of them can be used to access the bonus (as stated above). Upon signing up, both the referral and the referee receive a sign up bonus. On top of that, the referee stands to receive trading commissions for the first twelve months of trading by the referral.

How to Increase Rewards from the Crypto.com Referral Program

Remember that the rewards received scale directly with the referral’s first CRO stake. CRO is Crypto.com’s proprietary coin, and it is used to pay out all rewards on the platform.

Also, it is important to note that the bonus CRO that users receive do not count towards their CRO stake. However, unlike other platforms where the rewards are often locked up for a specific period, Crypto.com credits users with rewards instantaneously.

As for the trading commissions, they amount to 50% of the referral’s net trading fees. These are paid out for the first twelve months and are credited to the referee’s CRO wallet.

For further information about Crypto.com’s referral program, login and go to the support page.

Crypto.com Fees

Crypto.com serves a vast array of clients, ranging from retail investors to institutions. As such, its fee structure is extremely complex and depends on numerous factors. A brief overview is provided here.

For bank transfers and withdrawals, there are set fees depending on the currency used and the type of withdrawal.

For trading fees, the thirty-day volume of trades made directly impacts the cost per trade. On top of that, the fees are also less for maker orders that may take longer to fulfill.

Crypto.com also has a VIP program where users can enjoy extremely low fees. There are a total of three VIP levels, and the fees are reduced for each. There are certain conditions that need to be met before a user can be considered VIP. These conditions are only worth it for those that regularly trade large volumes.

Lastly, users must remember that the trading level and VIP level will also increase the daily withdrawal limits. However, the limit for standard accounts is more than sufficient for most users.

For more information about Crypto.com’s fee structure, go to the fees and limit page.

Enjoy the Best Sign Up Bonus on Crypto.com Right Now

Crypto.com is perhaps the only platform that provides most of the services that crypto enthusiasts need. Whether a user wants to buy and hold crypto to earn interest on it or trade derivatives with up to 50x leverage, Crypto.com has them covered.

Crypto.com is perhaps the only platform that provides most of the services that crypto enthusiasts need. Whether a user wants to buy and hold crypto to earn interest on it or trade derivatives with up to 50x leverage, Crypto.com has them covered.