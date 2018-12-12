Colm McLoughlin honoured with BURJ CEO “Lifetime Achievement” Award

Advertising

Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, has received The BURJ CEO “Lifetime Achievement” Award presented today at Dubai Duty Free’s Head Office.

The award which was part of the 3rd BURJ CEO Awards held last month at Hilton Shekou Nanhai Hotel in Shenzhen, China, was personally presented by Tariq Nizami, Founder and CEO of CEO Clubs Network Worldwide.

On receiving his award, McLoughlin said, “I was unable to attend the BURJ CEO awards ceremony in Shenzhen, but I am delighted to have been considered for this Lifetime Achievement Award and I am proud to join a list of previous winners. Thanks to Tariq for personally presenting the award in Dubai.”

McLoughlin was honoured for his achievements and leadership skills demonstrated during his distinguished career with Dubai Duty Free, which spans 35 years. The operation, which is the single largest airport retailer in the world in terms of turnover, is expected to achieve sales of US$2 billion in 2018.

Hosted by CEO Clubs Network Worldwide and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Juma Al Maktoum, the awards in Shenzhen honoured top global CEOs and organisations in different categories and industries.

A judging panel composed of respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and business educators selected the winners of The Burj CEO Awards based on their achievements and outstanding contributions to the business.

In 2017, McLoughlin received the “Global Burj CEO of the Year” award while in 2016 the operation was awarded the “Best Global Services” award in a ceremony held in Washington DC, USA.