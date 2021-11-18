CoinEx Referral Code: 7k35m (Free Sign Up Bonus)

Those looking for a CoinEx referral code can register on the CoinEx.com crypto exchange today with the referrer code 7k35m and claim the best available welcome bonus.

About CoinEx

While CoinEx is not an extremely popular exchange, it does have a loyal fanbase that seems to enjoy its wide variety of features, support, and consistency.

CoinEx is based in Hong Kong and was founded towards the end of 2017. The main advantage of using the platform is its low fees, lack of verification procedures, and its quick withdrawal time.

CoinEx has slowly been adding features to the platform over time. For example, it added support for leveraged trading in June 2019.

The platform is also available for use worldwide. However, while the exchange does not prohibit one from trading regardless of nationality, one needs to be aware of restrictions and laws within one’s own country that may prevent one from using the exchange.

A great feature of CoinEx is its focus on supporting the crypto community in any way possible. For example, it is possible to apply and list one’s token on the platform. This way, tokens that are not well-known can try and break into the world of mainstream crypto.

For the most part, CoinEx is focused on trading. It offers everything from fiat currency conversion to perpetual contracts. With over 50 pairs of currencies available to trade, CoinEx and its features should be sufficient for most traders.

CoinEx also runs numerous promotions that allow users to not only make money when they sign up to the platform, but to continue making money through its referral program. Let’s take a look at those promotions.

CoinEx Referral Program

While CoinEx has an extensive referral program, it is also a bit complicated. As such, we will do our best to simplify it here.

When someone registers to the platform using a user’s referral code, they receive a discount on their transaction fees. The user, on the other hand, receives a percentage of their transaction fee as a reward.

The percentage of the fee that a user receives depends on their level. Depending on how many people one refers to CoinEx, the percentage will increase from 15% (VIP0) to 40% (VIP5). Users must decide how much of the fee received by them is handed to their referral.

Deciding the Referral Fee

Remember that if a user offers a really small percentage of their portion as a reward to their referrals, they may not want to register using the user’s code. However, if a user offers a large percentage, then the rewards may not be worth the effort.

Luckily, one can generate multiple referral codes and experiment to see which one of them works the best. On top of that, as one’s VIP level increases, they will be able to increase the percentage of the reward that they kickback. This will make it easier to sign new referrals.

In total, one is allowed to generate 20 different referral codes that are associated with their account. Remember that the reward one receives is halved after 6 months, and eliminated after a year. There is also a CoinEx Ambassador program that one can join to enjoy special privileges.

For more information about the CoinEx referral program, check out their website.

Other CoinEx Promotions

CoinEx also runs other promotions that one can take advantage of from time to time. These promotions appear on the homepage, and may offer anything from increased mining rewards for mining with CoinEx to a special discount on certain features of the platform.

CoinEx Fees

Like most other trading platforms, CoinEx has a complicated fee structure that varies wildly depending on the trades one makes, the order type, and the currency that one is trading.

The fees are different for maker and taker orders. The fee for takers is around 0.15%, while those for makers is 0.05%. While this is competitive (and certainly better than many other platforms), it is nothing special. It is not uncommon to see exchanges offering a 0.10% fee for taker orders.

The withdrawal fees vary by cryptocurrency, but they are around the industry average. For BTC, the withdrawal fee is usually 0.0015 BTC. Users have a daily withdrawal limit, but they can increase that by verifying their identity.

Like most other exchanges, CoinEx has its own token called CET. Users can decrease the fees they pay by holding more CET in their account. The amount of CET one holds directly impacts their VIP level, and will also be great for increasing rewards from the referral program.

For more information about CoinEx’s fee structure, one can click here to go to the platform’s fee standards page.

