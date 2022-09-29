CASHBACK SBI Card: Get 5% Cashback On All Your Online Shopping!



When it comes to shopping, most of it now happens online. We also keep a keen eye on discounts that can be applied on our spends in the form of coupon codes or special deals. Sounds like a hassle? Here’s the good news: CASHBACK SBI Card has simplified life by rewarding you with a flat 5% cashback credited to your card account for ALL online spends!

With the contact-less CASHBACK SBI Card, you can avail cashback all year round without having to spend hours looking for deals online or bookmarking your calendar for festive sales. You are assured of 5 percent cashback on all online spends without any merchant restrictions. In fact, you are assured cashback whether you shop online or offline. CASHBACK SBI Card customers will earn unlimited 1 percent cashback on all spends, which will increase to 5 percent on all online* spends with a generous Rs. 10,000 cap per monthly statement cycle.

You could carry out the transaction anywhere in India, a city or a small town, and earn the same amount of cashback. The best part? This is conveniently auto-credited to your SBI Card account within two days of the statement generation, with zero effort on your part.



Get 5% cashback on all your online shopping!

If that wasn’t all, CASHBACK SBI Card customers also get four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits each year (one visit per quarter), besides one percent fuel surcharge waiver for transactions between Rs. 500 and Rs. 3,000 (with a maximum limit of Rs. 100 every billing statement month). Supported by the VISA platform, the card’s annual fee is Rs. 999+ relevant taxes, however, when customers attain the milestone of Rs. 2 lakh in annual spends, they are eligible for a renewal fee reversal.

As a special offer, the contact-less card is free for the first year, till March 2023. The sign-up process is as seamless as the cashback offered. One can get a CASHBACK SBI Card instantly from the comfort of their homes in just a few clicks through the digital application platform. Simply keep your PAN, Aadhaar details, photograph and bank account details handy to complete your application in seconds.

It’s time to get rewarded for doing what you love most – shopping – guilt-free! Click here to apply for your CASHBACK SBI Card.