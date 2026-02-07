C. V. Raman Global University Hosts International Conference on Intelligent Computing, Cognitive Networks, and Smart Systems (IC2NS2-2026)

C. V. Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha, successfully organized the International Conference on Intelligent Computing, Cognitive Networks, and Smart Systems (IC2NS2-2026) on 30–31 January 2026. The two-day conference, technically co-sponsored by Springer, brought together academicians, researchers, and industry experts from India and abroad. The inaugural session was graced by Dr. Jagannath Nayak, Director, CHESS, DRDO, as the Chief Guest, who emphasized the importance of intelligent computing and smart systems for sustainable technological advancement. Prof. (Dr.) Swagatam Das from the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, and Prof.

Naeem Hannoon from MARA University of Technology, Malaysia, attended as distinguished guests.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Prof. (Dr.) Banshidhar Majhi, Vice- Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Guda Sridevi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, and Dr. Ganapati Panda, Advisor, CGU, along with a large gathering of academicians, researchers, industry

professionals, and delegates. The conference featured six keynote lectures and 42 peer-reviewed research paper presentations across multiple technical tracks. Keynote talks were delivered by Mr. Aninda Bose (Springer Nature, UK), Prof. Rajkumar Buyya (University of Melbourne, Australia), Dr. Ganapati Panda (Advisor, CGU), and Dr. Snehashis Majhi (Woven by Toyota, Japan), focusing on advances in intelligent computing, artificial intelligence, cognitive systems, and smart technologies.

On this occasion, Dr. Ganapati Panda was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding and sustained contributions to academics, research, and technological advancement. The dignitaries appreciated the dedicated efforts of the Program Chairs, Dr. Monalisa Mishra, Dr. Mamatarani Das, and Dr. Madhusmita Sahu, for their meticulous planning and execution. The Program Advisor, Prof. Sukanta Kishoro Bisoy, also expressed his gratitude for the collective efforts of the organizing team. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Debendra Muduli, Dr. Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, and Dr. Adyasha Rath, Convenors of IC2NS2-2026, conveyed their sincere appreciation to all participants and organizing committee members for their valuable contributions, which ensured the grand success of the conference.

Disclaimer

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.