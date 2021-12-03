Bybit Referral Code: 3482 (Get Free Sign Up Bonus)

The Bybit referral code is 3482. It is possible for users to get the best sign up bonus when joining the Bybit.com crypto exchange through the code.

About Bybit

Bybit is a relatively recent exchange, as it was founded in March 2018. The company advertises itself as a cryptocurrency trading platform, but it offers numerous support services to support the digital asset ecosystem as well.

Although Bybit is not even close to the larger exchanges in terms of size, it is still quite large. The daily trade volume on the exchange is often close to $10 billion, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being the most traded currencies.

Bybit allows users to do everything from purchasing cryptocurrencies for fiat currency to trading in both the spot and derivatives market.

On Bybit, it is possible for users to trade USDT perpetual contracts, inverse perpetual contracts (that use the coin itself as collateral), and inverse futures.

Bybit also has a DeFi center, referred to by the company as ByFi. It allows users to engage in staking, join various mining pools, and both stake and harvest new tokens.

One of the biggest features of the platform is the Launchpad. Using Launchpad, users can get early access to new tokens that are using the Bybit platform to launch. It is not only possible for companies to launch their tokens, but for potential buyers to take a look at the projects and choose if they would like to be early supporters.

Unlike many other crypto platforms, Bybit does not have an NFT marketplace at the current time. However, it does have multiple ways for users to earn rewards. The first one is by using the sign up referral code. Let’s go over that.

How to Get the Bybit Sign Up Bonus Through the Referral Code

Here is a step by step guide that will go through all the steps that are needed to sign up to Bybit and claim the voucher bonus that comes with using the referral code.

Users can find the sign up bonus to begin the registration process at the top right side of the Bybit website or app. Click on the yellow button and begin providing the information needed to register. At some point, there will be a space where a referral code can be entered. Type: 3482 . Once the sign up process is complete, users are required to provide a few verification checks to prove their identity. After the account is ready for use, users must complete the conditions to receive their bonus. Once all the conditions are met, the bonus coupon is deposited to the user’s account. It is also possible to receive further rewards on the platform through the various rewards programs.

Let’s take a look at how users can continue to earn promo rewards after registering on Bybit.

Bybit Referral Program

Bybit has three distinct ways through which its users can continue to earn rewards after they sign up to the platform. Let’s go through each of them one by one.

Bybit Referrals

The Bybit referral program is the easiest way to earn rewards on the platform. There are no requirements to join the program, and any user can generate a link which they can then use to invite friends and family.

There are milestones that referrals can hit to unlock reward cards for the invitee. Whenever a milestone is hit, it is possible for the invitee to receive random bonuses and rewards. The referral receives a one-time bonus for signing up using the code.

For more information about the referral program, go to the referral program page.

Bybit Affiliates

The second way for users to earn rewards while using Bybit is by becoming an affiliate. While becoming an affiliate on the platform is not difficult, there is an application process that users need to go through.

Once the application has been accepted, users that invite their clients to the platform get to keep a portion of their trading fees. The affiliate program works a little bit like a multi-level marketing scheme, where users make 30% of their client’s direct trading fees and 10% from all the people that their clients invite to the platform.

As an affiliate, users have the choice of which cryptocurrency they want to receive their rewards in. So far, the equivalent of over 5600 BTC has been paid out in rewards to affiliates by the exchange.

Those looking for more information about the Bybit affiliate program can click here to go to the affiliates page.

Bybit Rewards

The last way to make money on Bybit is through the rewards hub. This is the perfect method for users that do not have a lot of friends and family that they can invite to the platform.

The rewards hub has numerous tasks that users can complete and receive an outright crypto bonus. Some of the tasks are quite easy, while others take a bit more effort.

There are no requirements for the rewards hub. Once an account has been registered, it can access the hub and complete the tasks to get the bonuses.

Bybit Fees

One of the good things about Bybit is that it charges fees that are much lower than its competitors. Users have a lot of ways to decrease the amount they pay in fees, including the use of maker and limit orders.

On average, the fee for maker orders is 0.05%, while the fee for taker orders is 0.075%. However, this fee can vary wildly depending on the cryptocurrency used and whether the user is engaging in spot or derivative trading.

Bybit has a very comprehensive learning platform, with a special focus on acquainting new users with its fee policy. Click here to visit the support page where the fee structure is explained in detail.

