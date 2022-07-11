Bring Home The Ultimate Solution For The Whole Family With Airtel Xstream Fiber

Are you planning to catch up on the new season of Panchayat, the latest episodes of Ms. Marvel, or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? As entertainment options go through the roof, so do the number of channels, apps, and devices to view this diverse content.

Of course, the wide variety of choices available to us has also changed how we consume content today. From watching shows on TV to bingeing on web series and other video formats on our smartphones and tablets, our tastes and habits have evolved and each member of the family has their preferences. The good news is that Airtel Xstream Fiber can cater to all these different choices. Here’s how.

Airtel Xstream Fiber has something for everyone in the family

For starters, Airtel Xstream Fiber plans offer speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which means seamless browsing and streaming. You can also connect multiple devices to the same Airtel Xstream Fiber connection while enjoying wide coverage. This eliminates buffering or lag issues even when several people are streaming content, attending video conferences, and playing video games simultaneously. In addition, Airtel Xstream Fiber offers a range of plans for all family needs.

Wi-Fi-only plans: Starting at ₹ 499, you can enjoy up to 1 Gbps speed, unlimited data, and connect multiple devices for buffer-free streaming and browsing. This way, no matter how many family members are using the internet and for whatever purpose, you can be sure of uninterrupted connectivity.

All-in-one entertainment plans: Airtel Xstream Fiber’s new entertainment plans start at ₹ 699 and offer Wi-Fi speeds of up to 300 Mbps, 16+ OTT platforms (including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, SonyLiv, Hungama Play, Eros Now, etc.) and 350+ TV channels, including regional ones. So, whether you want to catch up on the latest OTT releases, current affairs and news or older TV shows, you can do so with one single plan.



The initiative proves how India’s premier communications solutions provider – Airtel – has a keen sense of the viewers’ pulse.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out the different Airtel Xstream Fiber plans to enjoy great value and superfast speeds. It’s the ultimate solution for any family that has varying internet needs and wants a simple solution that can cater to it all!