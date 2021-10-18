Boost your financial freedom this Diwali with a quick personal loan

After a challenging year, the Diwali holidays are approaching, and this is an ideal time to celebrate and enjoy your hard-earned financial freedom. To make the occasion memorable and usher in the new year, you may want to paint your house, buy new furniture, host a dinner for friends and loved ones, plan an international vacation, a wedding, and so on. To keep your savings intact while you fund your small-ticket and big-ticket festive purchases, you can opt for a quick personal loan.

This loan is processed fast, and you can enjoy a competitive personal loan interest rate when you meet the lender’s eligibility terms. The best lenders in the market also have pre-approved personal loan offers, which you can avail of to get speedy access to cash.

To understand how you can celebrate your financial freedom this Diwali with a personal loan, read on.

Use a large sanction and manage major expenses comfortably

Most financial institutions offer a sum of up to Rs. 25 lakh as a collateral-free personal loan. Using this amount, you can finance all your big purchases this Diwali. Buy electronic goods for yourself and your loved ones, plan a holiday abroad, gift a car to your family member and more with this personal loan. Apply for it online and get the funds you need to partake in festive celebrations without compromise.

Get approved quickly

When you apply online, you get instant approval from top lenders. Fast approval ensures that you can plan all your purchases without any hassle. Check personal loan eligibility criteria first by reading the lender’s terms and ensure you qualify for the loan before you apply. Then you can submit the required documents. Since this personal loan is unsecured, the paperwork is also minimal, which helps you apply with ease. Make sure you compare different offers and select the best personal loan to ensure all the repayment terms are pocket friendly.

Avail quick disbursals and fund urgent needs

Last-minute and unplanned expenditure is common during festive seasons. However, you can get sufficient funds through a quick personal loan within just 24 hours. Be sure to check the disbursal timelines of lenders and apply with the institution that optimises this process. Be it urgent repairs at home or a medical procedure, you can attend to all emergencies without missing a beat. Just make sure you borrow only the amount you need to avoid paying EMIs that put a strain on your finances.

Repay at ease and enjoy your financial freedom

Keeping your financial independence intact is extremely important to enjoy Diwali without stress. These quick personal loans have competitive interest rates and flexible tenors so that you can pay monthly instalments comfortably. You can calculate EMI with the help of a loan calculator and choose the most suitable tenor and loan amount. Don’t miss this step, as it helps you plan the loan right in the initial stages.

With a quick personal loan, you can conveniently fund your Diwali expenses without going over budget. An option that has all these features and more is the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. You can apply for it online and get immediate approval of up to Rs.25 lakh. Get the cash disbursed with minimal documentation and by meeting simple criteria.

During the first year of your repayment tenor, the Flexi facility alongside this loan allows you to reduce your monthly installments by up to 45%*. You can also download the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan app and manage your loan account on the go. Apply online now to get enough time in hand to prepare for Diwali. Don’t forget to check your pre-approved offer to expedite loan processing.