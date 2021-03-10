Binomo is creating trading experts to make an honest additional earning online

Ever considered trading in the financial markets to gain extra income, but stopped short because of a lack of expertise? A majority of us have to rely on the help of an expert who can predict the rise and fall of assets. However, there is an interesting way to do this independently, right from one’s home, by applying the knowledge gained from live tutorials that may make one a pro.

Binomo, an online trade brokerage platform, provides the freedom to make an honest earning online while continuing with one’s day job. Before one knows it, they have evolved into an expert in trading of currencies, commodities and other assets, thanks to the personal manager programme and demo accounts.

When one signs up, they are granted a Binomo demo account, through which it is possible to make virtual trades on the real market. This helps one gain valuable experience risk-free in preparation for the real trade.

How it works

Trading is not a simple process, it requires time and knowledge, but the transaction process on Binomo itself is simple and seamless. Once users are logged into their account, they can select the asset for trade, set the time and amount, click on the green or red button to forecast if the price will go up or down. Once the timer runs out, if the prediction is right, the funds are instantly credited to one’s account.

Types of accounts

The Binomo trading platform offers four types of accounts: Free, Standard, Gold and VIP. While the free account is meant for demonstration purposes for potential traders to learn the ropes, the standard account is meant for small trades, while the others offer convenience and privileges for larger amounts. The period of withdrawal of funds from one’s account varies based on the account type, while also depending on the payment method used.

The verification process

The user may be asked to go through a verification process, usually during the withdrawal process. While address confirmation is not mandatory, it is recommended for allowing quicker processing of payments. Binomo’s payment providers and regulators call for verification as well to ensure safety. While there is no limit to the payment methods, funds can be withdrawn to any method that was used to make a deposit.

Binomo tournaments

Binomo tournaments give traders in training the opportunity to win prizes and hone their skills. One can participate in a paid or free tournament on the platform, with its unique prize pool.

How to deposit and withdraw funds

It is easy to make a deposit on the Binomo website or app by first logging into the account, clicking on the deposit button, selecting the payment method and deposit amount, which then leads to the payment page.

To withdraw funds, click on the Cashier button in the top-right corner of the account, select the “Withdraw Funds” tab on the next page, define the amount to transfer and withdrawal method. One may add a comment if they wish to. Finally, click the yellow “Request withdrawal” button.

The Binomo mobile app

Users can access Binomo on their computers as well as through their mobile phones and tablets. The Binomo app is available for android as well as iOS devices via the PlayStore and App Store. While the app is a convenient way to transact, it offers a lesser number of financial instruments to trade.

Binomo, owned by Dolphin Corp, was set up in 2014 and is a category “A” member of the International Financial Commission, which is an independent dispute resolution organisation. While transacting, one must remember to educate themselves and learn trading strategies, without giving in to impulse so that they generate substantial income with minimum stress.

Finally, please remember that trading remains a high risk activity. Do not participate in trading of commodities or financial instruments unless you are comfortable with this risk. It is advisable to not invest money you cannot afford to lose.