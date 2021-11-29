Binance Futures Referral Code: RBX899SB (Get Free Sign Up Bonus)

The Binance Futures referral code is: RBX899SB. New Binance sign-ups can register with the code to claim the best Binance Futures referral sign up bonus.

About Binance Futures

While Binance is one of the largest cryptocurrency platforms, Binance Futures is not something that is as well known to the general public.

While the Futures platform is integrated into Binance as a whole, the features it provides are not available to those that are only engaging in spot trading.

For one, futures contracts allow traders to bet both for and against the market. This means that one can make money regardless of the prices of cryptocurrencies going up or down. Considering how volatile the prices of coins can be, this is great for aggressive traders.

Since Binance is one of the largest exchanges and trading platforms out there, it offers a wealth of features. For example, it has both options and futures contracts for users to trade. One can also trade leveraged tokens with some of the highest leverage figures out there.

On top of this, Binance has special measures that can protect one’s portfolio from liquidation in case a trade does not work out. That said, trading futures is very risky, and one should be extremely cautious unless one is an expert.

How to use the Binance Futures Promo Code

Here is how one can sign up for an account on Binance Futures using the promo code to receive the best bonus available.

Remember that if one wants to avoid the process of remembering and entering the code, they can click here and register with the code automatically.

One may open the Binance Futures website and click on the yellow Register button in the top right corner. Input all the required information. Make sure that everything is accurate as one will need to verify it later. When asked for the referral code, one must use RBX899SB. Once the registration is complete, one will need to perform the required verification checks (not on the app ). They are quite easy and usually take only a few minutes. Once one has access to all the features of the platform, one will be able to take advantage of the best referral bonus.

Binance Futures Referral Program

The Binance Futures referral program was launched in December 2019, and is a great way for one to reap rewards for using the platform.

As long as one can invite friends or family, both one and their referrals will be able to receive a discount on trading fees. Considering the fact that trading fees can be quite high on futures (especially if one makes a lot of trades), they can save a lot of money this way.

Apart from receiving a discount on trading fees for using the referral code, one will also receive a kickback on the fees generated by one’s referrals. Let’s take a look at how one can increase the kickback they receive from referrals.

How to Increase Rewards From the Binance Referral Program

Like most other crypto trading platforms, Binance Futures makes use of its proprietary Binance token (BNB). The rewards one receives are based on one’s average BNB balance.

If the daily average BNB balance in the account is over 500, one’s base referral commission will be 30%. From this, 10% will be given to one’s referral as a discount, leaving one with 20% of their total fees.

If the daily average BNB balance is less than 500, the base rate is 20%. Just like last time, 10% will be given to one’s referral, and the cut will be 10%.

What to Keep in Mind About the Binance Referral Program

Since Binance is one of the largest crypto platforms, its referral program is not as robust as some of the lesser-known exchanges. Still, it more than makes up for it in the number of features it offers.

Remember that Binance has various VIP levels, and one will stop receiving the commission once one’s referral reaches VIP2 or above.

Also, the kickback received by the referral is only for the first 30-days after they activate their account. Once that period is up, they will stop receiving the discount on their trading fees.

Lastly, remember that one does not have to restrict one to bonuses from the Binance Futures platform. One can also invite friends to the spot trading or the mining pool platform.

As long as they make a decent number of trades, one can make quite a bit of cash from referring people to Binance.

Binance Futures Fees

The Binance Futures fee structure is slightly complicated. For one, the VIP level on the platform influences it quite heavily. One can increase the level by holding more BNB. This is only worth it if one trades a lot of futures and would benefit from the fee discounts.

Secondly, one can save a lot on fees if they are willing to place maker orders as opposed to taker orders. Maker orders generally take a bit longer to fulfill, but can be a great way to save money if one trades in large volumes.

Lastly, the fees vary depending on the type of futures contract that one is trading. While all the rates are impossible to list here, remember that Coin-M futures contracts usually have a lower fee than USD-M futures contracts.

In fact, it is possible for one to actually receive money for placing maker orders if the VIP level is 5 or above. However, they must hold at least 2000 BNB and have a 30-day trading volume equivalent to 50000 BTC in order to get there. As such, it may not be a good idea for everyone.

If one wants to know more about Binance Futures fees, they can check out their website.

Binance is easily one of the largest and most trusted crypto futures trading platforms out there. While one may be able to find other platforms with less fees or a more robust referral program, none of them feel as complete as Binance does.

Binance is easily one of the largest and most trusted crypto futures trading platforms out there. While one may be able to find other platforms with less fees or a more robust referral program, none of them feel as complete as Binance does.