Aura World: Shaping the Future of Real Estate with Innovation, Sustainability, and Modern Living

Shyamrup Roy Choudhury offers fresh insights into luxury, sustainable real estate, and modern community living, highlighting the evolving approach to design and development.

4 min readFeb 10, 2026 01:28 PM IST
Image
Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Managing Director of Aura World, is in conversation with The Indian Express to understand how luxury and real estate are evolving in India. Through this discussion, he shares insights on innovative design, sustainable practices, and modern living experiences that are redefining the sector.

Innovation and Infrastructure Driving Growth
Aura World believes that the growth of real estate expands when there is good infrastructure. Shyamrup Roy Choudhury states, “If a property can get developed based upon its infrastructure development, then it will be likely to appreciate and be considered attractive to individuals.” As a result of improved urban planning, some areas have seen values doubling or even tripling over the last few years because they are more accessible due to these infrastructure improvements.

Sustainability as a Core Principle
Every new project at Aura World is aligned to incorporate eco-friendliness, with every project going by global standards such as LEED and IGBC for building sustainably. Similarly, Aura World is committed to green building methodologies that would help reduce the contribution of an individual building site to the damage caused to the earth’s ecosystem. Aura World integrates a number of wellness technologies such as hydro-therapy and aqua-therapy across all new developments to make the eco-sensitive communities developed by Aura World truly relaxing and eco-friendly.

Redefining Modern Luxury
At Aura World, the definition of luxury is defined clearly as it relates to comfort as opposed to extravagance. Shyamrup Roy Choudhury states “anything that brings you comfort is regarded as luxury; anything that does not bring you comfort is not considered luxury to you.” Therefore, every one of our projects delivers functional elegance and wellness first and foremost, followed by impressive opulence.

Planning, Community, and Future Growth
Aura World believes that there is more to Real Estate than simply building structures; they are also about Innovative Design, Investment & Development of our communities. By providing space for connection to one another, a healthy and positive living environment through the creation of Functional & Visually Eye-Catching Locations, they also hope to create a long-term return on investment for both Residents & Investors alike. 

Modern Living Approach
Aura World’s Modern Living approach includes High-Tech Integration of Modern Technologies, Sustainable Practices and Innovatively Creating Living Spaces, thus creating a model of how the future of Real Estate should be in India. In addition, with a focus on Comfort, Environmentally Friendly Building Methods, Diversity through Community Building; it is easy to see what sets them apart from an already over-saturated industry. 

A Must-Watch Conversation
Shyamrup Roy Choudhury’s insights offer a fresh perspective on luxury, real estate, and sustainable development. His experiences provide valuable lessons for anyone interested in modern living, innovative design, and building thriving communities.

Watch the full conversation to gain deeper insights into how Aura World is shaping the future of real estate in India. 

Disclaimer:

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

