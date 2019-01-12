All you need to know about the New Delhi World Book Fair 2019

Advertising

The 27th edition of annual New Delhi World Book Fair, organized by National Book Trust, India in association with ITPO, is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 5 to 13 January 2019.

“Books and culture complement each other. The culture of reading in India is increasing day by day. Despite the growing digitalization, the demand for books has not decreased. This is the beauty of Indian culture,” said Shri Prakash Javadekar, Hon’ble Minister for Human Resource Development, Government of India while inaugurating the 27th edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair 2019 at Hamsadhwani Theatre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 5th January 2019 at 11.00 am.

Welcoming Sharjah – the Guest of Honour this year at the Book Fair – Shri Javadekar said that the ties between the two nations go back a long time. He said that Sharjah is home away from home for millions of Indians.

He gifted the book ‘Exam Warriors’ written by Shri Narender Modi (Hon’ble Prime Minister of India) to H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and said that despite his busy schedule, the Hon’ble Prime Minister is a regular reader of books.

Praising the theme of the book fair ‘Books For Readers With Special Needs’ Shri Javadekar also inaugurated the Theme Pavilion. With an emphasis on the reading needs of Children, the Theme Pavilion is projected to carry forward the idea of Inclusive Learning and explore various issues and dimensions of creating, producing and disseminating content for the readers. An exclusive exhibition of 500 books including Braille books, audio books, silent books, tactile books, integrated print-Braille books, books for differently-abled, children with sight or ear impairment, autistic kids, children/readers with ADHD, behavioural/psychological problems/anxieties is the major highlight of the Theme Pavilion. in addition, for the first time, an International Disability Film Festival is being organized at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where over 45 documentaries from 27 countries will be screened every day.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations talked about the strong ties between the two nations which goes back to many centuries, and which is growing even stronger by the day.

Mr Ahmad bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, Sharjah Book Authority is the Guest of Honour. Shri J L Kaul, Padma Shri awardee and Secretary General, All India Confederation of the Blind; and Mr Habib Youseff Abdallah Al Sayegh, Authors’ representative from Sharjah were the special guests on the occasion.

Prof. Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Chairman, NBT presented the welcome note and talked in detail about the various activities of the National Book Trust, India including the organizing of the New Delhi World Book Fair, which started in the year 1972. he talked in detail about the work of National Book Trust, India in promoting the reading habit in the country through books, exhibitions and book fairs. He also spoke about the importance of reading in every person’s lives.

During the inaugural function, NBT Calendar 2019 based on the theme ‘Readers with Special Needs’, the Hindi and English editions of the book Bibi Fatima and Her Sons, authored by H.H. Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and published by NBT, and the Catalogue of Braille books published by NBT were also released.

Keeping the spirit of the Theme alive, at the end of the inauguration, the National Anthem was rendered in sign language.

Theme Pavilion: This year, the New Delhi World Book Fair’s theme is focused on ‘Readers with Special Needs’, especially children with emphasis on their reading needs. It is projected to carry forward the idea of Inclusive Learning and explore various issues and dimensions of creating, producing and disseminating content for the readers.

The Theme Pavilion is disabled-friendly and has been designed keeping in mind the needs of persons with special needs. There will be steel railings, wheelchairs as well as volunteers and sign language interpreters for them. There will be a special exhibition by All India Confederation of the Blind (AICB) at the Theme Pavilion in which the visitors would be informed about the instruments, which can be used by persons with special needs. In addition, theme-based kiosks by Microsoft, special photo-exhibition, panels and posters on the Theme will also be put up.

During the Fair, discussions, conversation with the authors, Paralympian and artists, book release functions, cultural programmes, etc. are being organized. Some of the well-known speakers who participated in these programmes include Paralympians like Rajinder Singh (Arjun awardee), Manpreet Kaur, Parvinder Singh, Swarna Raj, artists including Siddharth (painter), Atul Satya Kaushik (theatre), Bant Singh Jhabbar (singer) and Dipon the Mirror ( theatre group), Prof. G N Karna among others.

We Care International Disability Film Festival: One of the major highlights of the theme presentation is We Care International Disability Film Festival. For the first time, an International Disability Film Festival is being organized at the New Delhi World Book Fair, where over 50 documentaries from 27 countries are screened. Its purpose is to make the visitors aware of persons with special needs who crossed the barriers and achieved success.

Braille Books: National Book Trust, India in collaboration with All India Confederation of Blind (AICB) have jointly published a set of books in Braille for visually impaired readers. So far, over 250 books in Hindi, English and other Indian languages have been published. To take the project further, the NBT and AICB have signed an MOU, under which more titles shall be published in Braille in different Indian languages as part of NBT’s annual publishing programme. A catalogue of these books has also been brought out by NBT.

Guest of Honour: This year, Sharjah is the Guest of Honour at New Delhi World Book Fair. The specially designed Sharjah pavilion of more than 750 sqm showcases the rich and dynamic culture and literature of UAE. There is an exhibit of select publications in Arabic and English languages. In addition, panel discussions, publishers’ dialogue, literary programmes, children’s activities, other exhibitions as well as cultural programmes are being organised. A delegation of writers, publishers and scholars like Habib Ghulom, Mohammed Bin Jarsh, Abdulla Al Hadeya, Tamer Said (Kalimat Group Publishing), Jamal Al Shehhi (Kuttab blshng House), among others are participating in the Fair.

Children’s Pavilion: At the Children’s Pavilion (Hangar near Hall No. 7H), a number of activities like seminars, panel discussions, storytelling sessions, workshops on creative writing and illustrations among others are being organized to promote books and reading amongst children and young adults. The pavilion has been decorated with specially designed panels on tactile and silent books. A special career counselling session for persons with special needs will also be organized. A number of schools and NGOs will also participate in these activities.

Foreign Countries: Over 20 countries including Abu Dhabi, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Kenya, Japan, Iran, Italy, Mexico, Pakistan, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Sharjah, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, USA and International agencies like UNESCO, etc. are participating in the Foreign Pavilion at the Fair. They are housed at the Foreign Pavilion, Hall No. 7ABC.

B2B Activities: New Delhi World Book Fair, also provides a platform for B2B activities for publishers from India and abroad. These B2B sessions include CEOSpeak, a Publishers Forum was organized in association with FICCI on 6 January 2018 and New Delhi Rights Table, a 2-day event was held on 7 & 8 January 2018. Over 60 publishers from India and nine countries including China, Egypt, France, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Singapore, UAE(Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah) and the USA participated in New Delhi Rights Table.

Authors’ Corners: Some of the well-known writers both popular and critically acclaimed like Siddharth Basu, Surendra Mohan Pathak, Nikhil Devsar, Alok Mehta, Chitra Mudgal, Chandramouli Venkatesan, Shah Alam Khan, among others engaged in lively banter with the visitors at Authors’ Corners. There will be three special Corners which include International Events Corner (Hall No. 7C), Reflections & Conversations (Hall No. 8) and Lekhak Manch Evam Sahitya Manch (Hall No. 12).

Book Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi: To mark the Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, a special book exhibition of books on and by Gandhi and his associates in India’s National Movement published by NBT has also been put up at Hall No 7 (Foyer). Books like Bapu by F.C. Freitas, What is Hinduism by Gandhiji, Gandhi: The Writer by Bhabani Bhattacharya, Gandhi: A Life by Krishna Kriplani, Gandhiji and His Disciples among others will be displayed.

Publishers: This year, more than 600 publishers from across the country in different languages including Bangla, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Maithili, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu are displaying books at more than 1350 stalls at the Fair.

WHAT IS WHERE AT THE FAIR

Fair Dates & Timings

Date: 5-13 Jan. 2019

Timing: 11 am to 8 pm daily

Entry Tickets: Entry Tickets: For entry to the Book Fair, tickets of the denomination Rs 20/- (for children) and Rs 30 for (for adults) are available at Pragati Maidan Gate nos. 1 and 10. Tickets are also available online at http://www.itpoonline.gov.in and also at select Metro Stations in Delhi.

Free entry for Students in School Uniform, senior citizens & differently-abled.

Entry Gates: Gate 1 (Bhairon Marg), Gate 8 (Mathura Road) and Gate 10 (Metro)

Wheel Chair facility available at Gate No. 1 & 10

Special Arrangements for elderly and persons with special needs have been made at the venue. There will be an information counter at Gate No. 1. Besides a number of volunteers and sign-language interpreters will be there for help. Golf carts will be available from the protocol.

Halls:

General & Trade, Science & Technology and Social Science & Humanities: Hall Nos. 8 to 11 & 12

Hindi & Other Indian Languages: Hall No. 12A

Foreign Publishers: 7A,B & C

Children’s and Educational Books: Hall No. 7D, F, G & H

Special Pavilions:

Theme Pavilion: Hall No. 7 E

Foreign Pavilion: Hall No. 7 ABC

Children’s Pavilion: Hangar near Hall No. 7H

Photo Exhibition: Hall No. 7C

Inauguration/Cultural Programmes: Hamsadhwani Theatre

Book Exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi: all 7 (Foyer A)

Special Exhibit of India as Guest of Honour: Hall 7 (Foyer A)

Author’s Corners

International Events Corner: Hall No. 7C

Reflections & Conversations: Hall No. 8

Lekhak Manch Evam Sahitya Manch: Hall No. 12

Seminars/Workshops/Other Events

Seminar Hall: Hall No. 8 (First Floor)

Conference Hall: Hall No. 7 (First Floor)

Health Care: by Kailash Health Care Ltd near Hall No. 7

Parking: Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan

There are free shuttles from Bhairon Marg Parking to Gate No. 1 & back. ATM vans shall be stationed in Pragati Maidan. Ambulance and Fire fighting vehicles shall also be stationed at main places.

There are restaurants, kiosks, snack counters and cafeteria all over the Fair grounds.

