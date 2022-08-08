scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Bharti Airtel is all set to spearhead India’s 5G revolution as it now boasts of the largest mobile broadband footprint in the country.


Updated: August 8, 2022 11:30:58 am
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution

Bharti Airtel is all set to spearhead India’s 5G revolution as it now boasts of the largest mobile broadband footprint in the country. In the most recent spectrum auction held by the Department of Telecom, Government of India, the telecom giant acquired an enormous spectrum bank for a total consideration of Rs 43,084 crores.

Through this auction, Airtel has obtained 5G spectrum for 20 years. It boosted mid-band spectrum and acquired a pan-India footprint of the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands, taking its total spectrum coverage to 19,867 MHz.

What the 5G spectrum acquisition means for Airtel

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India’s economy
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...Premium
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exempt...
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...Premium
Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of ...
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, coursesPremium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus, courses

Acquiring this enormous amount of bandwidth that will be added to Airtel’s already existing pool of spectrum, which is the best in the industry, means the company will not have to spend large sums on spectrum for many years. Additionally, the acquisition allows Airtel to eliminate the unfavourable SUC arbitrage against new competitors, significantly lowering its payout for spectrum usage charges (SUC).

Gopal Vittal, M.D and CEO, Bharti Airtel commented, “We are confident that we will be able to deliver the best 5G experience in India in terms of coverage, speeds and latency. This will allow us to change a lot of established paradigms for both our B2C and B2B customers. 5G technology is the revolution that can alter India’s manufacturing, services and several other sectors. We remain fully committed to the Government’s Digital India vision and will continue to do what is needed to ensure that India becomes a beacon for the world in terms of technology.”

Airtel has been deliberate and smart in its acquisition strategy over the years and has managed to amass the largest pool of low and mid-band spectrum (Sub GHz/1800/2100/2300 bands). In addition to this, the enormous capacities in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands will enable the telco to produce 100X capacities at the lowest possible cost. The low total cost of ownership will give Airtel an ongoing competitive advantage for years to come.

Airtel 5G services coming sooner than expected 

The telco now intends to roll out 5G services across the nation, beginning in some of the country’s major cities. In fact, Airtel, in a recent press release, stated that it will roll out 5G services by the end of August 2022. “Our network agreements are finalised and Airtel will work with the best technology partners from across the world to deliver the full benefits of 5G connectivity to our consumers,” the release said.

Considering the excitement surrounding the technology and the number of 5G enabled devices available in the market, Airtel is certain that customers will adopt 5G quickly.

Spearheading the 5G revolution for past few years 

Airtel has a legacy of firsts, having demonstrated its 5G readiness several times over the last few years. It became India’s first telecom to successfully conduct a 5G trial in 2018, following it up with the country’s first rural 5G trial and first 5G trial on the 700 MHz band in 2021. Other Airtel 5G-powered achievements include creating India’s first private 5G network at BOSCH, launching the first 5G-connected ambulance in partnership with Apollo Hospital, and unveiling the first Airtel 5G-powered live hologram (175* Replayed).

The company also conducted India’s first Cloud Gaming event on a live Airtel 5G test network with ace gamers Mortal and Mamba in Manesar, Gurgaon last year, showcasing 10x speeds, 10x latency improvement, and 100x concurrency compared to 4G.

With virtually zero latency, 5G technology will significantly alter mobile connectivity capabilities. It is expected to lead to smarter healthcare, smarter factories, optimised IoT, AI, ML, AR, and VR technologies and a lot more.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 11:06:03 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze

2

IND vs WI 5th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 88 runs, win series 4-1

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,

4

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years

5

Satellites ‘no longer usable’ as ISRO’s first SSLV launch develops glitch

Featured Stories

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
Jagdeep Dhankhar needs to reach out to those who didn’t vote for him — th...
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Irked farmers look to upset the BJP apple cart in Himachal, Oppn joins in
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
PM Modi bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, says his legacy will continue to guide nation
Rajya Sabha

PM Modi bids farewell to Venkaiah Naidu, says his legacy will continue to guide nation

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago
Idea Exchange

Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago

Premium
3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar

Man accused of abusing Noida woman has photos with top BJP brass

Man accused of abusing Noida woman has photos with top BJP brass

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

In Delhi for 20 years but never got any help from govt: CWG medalist

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Tata Motors acquires Ford’s Sanand plant for Rs 725 crore

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Promise now, pay later ails power sector

Premium
From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

From Nalanda ruins, ‘university of future’ is ready with new campus

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement