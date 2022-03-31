Airtel And The Tale Of Working From Two Cities

Moving from a small town to a large metro is a dream that many have. My big-city life dream came true about three years ago. Like so many others, I found a great job opportunity and moved from my quaint hometown of Nainital in Uttarakhand to India’s bustling capital city – Delhi. As a newbie to the corporate world, I enjoyed things like team meetings in conference rooms and coffee breaks with colleagues. It was all smooth sailing until the pandemic-induced lockdowns began.

Initially, I saw this as an opportunity to spend time pursuing hobbies and getting a little more sleep than I usually did. Meetings in conference rooms went virtual, coffee sessions transformed into online chat sessions and deadlines never seemed to end. I suddenly found that remote working meant having to multitask and adapt to multiple changes on personal and professional fronts.

Adapting to a fully digital world

With everything suddenly becoming digital and the whole world going online, I needed to make some changes. Until this point, I wasn’t overly concerned about my home internet connection or its speed since I spent most of my time in the office and weekends with friends. But now that I was home 24×7, my home became my office, entertainment space, gym, and more. This meant the need for uninterrupted internet and network connectivity to make work and recreation smooth. Fortunately, living in a metro meant access to some of the best services. It didn’t take long for me to sign up for an Airtel Xstream Fiber connection, and in no time, I was enjoying office-like internet speeds at home.

How did this help? Well, for starters, my workday didn’t get disrupted because I had to wait for files to download. I wasn’t constantly saying things like “can you hear me?” or “can you please repeat that?” on video calls and meetings because of poor connectivity. I even received notifications about network upgradations and interruptions from Airtel in the event of planned outages, along with resolution messages for unplanned outages. This helped me plan my day and inform colleagues in advance about my unavailability at certain times. As a professional, this heads up was of tremendous value.

Airtel – Going the extra mile to care for its customers

But then another tragedy hit. In late 2021, my home state of Uttarakhand experienced unseasonal heavy rains, causing landslides, disrupting lives, and damaging several regions. My immediate thought was for my family and friends back home. So, when things cleared up a bit, I decided to travel back to Nainital to help in whatever way I could and spend time with my family.

It was heartening to see locals, authorities and organisations working together to bring life back on track. One of the most pleasantly surprising things was that as soon as weather conditions improved, Airtel stepped in to restore connections and lines almost immediately. I was genuinely impressed by the telecom company’s commitment to dealing with contingencies and going beyond the call of duty. It eased my concerns about not being able to work seamlessly from my hometown and allowed me to spend a few more weeks with my family without affecting my schedule.

It has been quite reassuring to know that Airtel really does put its customers first by offering top-notch customer service. I realised that this is not only restricted to its network speeds but to its overall customer support. Being able to diagnose network issues from the Airtel Thanks App on my phone or directly reach out to customer care on social platforms made it so much easier to deal with problems in the digital age, especially when social distancing equalled personal safety.

My constant companion

Whether it is video conferencing with my seniors at work, catching up with extended family on video calls or binge-watching an OTT series on the weekend, uninterrupted Wi-Fi is the oxygen that powers our days and nights. Airtel has won me over as a loyal customer for life as its actions, planned or unplanned, are always customer-centric.

The pandemic has shown us a new way of living and working. With Airtel as my constant companion, striking a decent work-life balance from home – both in Delhi and my hometown – has been easier than I expected.