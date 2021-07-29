Achieve your financial goals with Bajaj Finance online FD

Goal-based financial planning is pivotal to materialize your short-term and long-term financial goals seamlessly. It involves identifying, quantifying and developing an action plan to meet your financial objectives. Hence, you must have an investment strategy that is aligned with your risk appetite, liquidity requirements and time horizon for realization of your goals. This will help you choose the right investment avenue, which can otherwise be a challenging task. Increasing market volatilities and a low interest rate regime prevalent across most savings products make it hard to zero in on a plan. But, if you’re seeking the dual benefit of safety and attractive returns, investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD could be a smart choice. This corpus might also help you fund liquidity requirements in case of emergencies.

Here are some reasons why Bajaj Finance online FD is an ideal investment option to meet your financial goals:

High FD interest rates

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the highest FD interest rates. Non-senior citizens can avail up to 6.50% on investing offline, while online investors can avail of an additional 0.10% rate benefit. Senior citizens can avail of higher returns, as they get 0.25% extra rate benefit over and above the base rate.

Let’s consider an example of a non-senior citizen investing Rs. 30,00,000 for different tenors based on his/her short-term goals. This table shows the returns gained for different tenors.

FD plan Principal Amount Tenor Applicable rate of interest Interest payout Returns on maturity Non-senior citizen applying online (Cumulative) Rs. 30,00,000 2 years 6.2% Rs. 3,83,532 Rs. 33,83,532 Non-senior citizen applying online (Cumulative) Rs. 30,00,000 3 years 6.6% Rs. 6,34,066 Rs. 36,34,066 Non-senior citizen applying online (Cumulative) Rs. 30,00,000 5 years 6.6% Rs. 11,29,593 Rs. 41,29,593

Thus, you can look at attractive FD interest rates, applicable to different tenors. You can choose your preferred tenor, as per your financial goals and liquidity needs. With the online fixed deposit calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website you can estimate your returns even before you choose to invest in an FD. This feature will help you align your investments basis your goals well in advance.

Convenient online investment process

By investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, you can benefit from a contactless online process and an easy online verification process, all from the comfort of your home.

Skip lengthy queues and arduous documentation processes and get started on your investment journey within minutes.

Monthly saving facility

If you don’t have a lump sum amount to invest in a fixed deposit, they you can consider building your corpus with the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). SDP is a monthly savings scheme that lets you earn impressive returns by making small monthly deposits, starting with just Rs. 5000 every month. Every deposit is treated as a separate FD and deposit amount will be auto debited every month on the selected date from the depositors account.

SDP offers two variants when it comes to payout options, Single Maturity Scheme and Monthly Maturity Scheme. If you wish to get a lump sum at maturity, then Single Maturity Scheme is a wise choice. Single Maturity Scheme can help you save for your short-term goals like buying a car, funding travel plans, etc. But, to generate regular monthly income from your investments, Monthly Maturity Scheme is a preferred option. This can particularly be helpful if you are looking to pay your monthly instalments. With SDP you can choose a plan suitable for you, based on your goals and liquidity requirements.

With the assurance of guaranteed returns on your deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be the ideal investment tool for you to finance your future goals. This can be verified from the high credit ratings it has received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA) which are the leading credit rating agencies in India.

Armed with the necessary information, you can now make an informed decision to invest in a plan that suits you best. Start saving a portion of your salary and investing early to meet your financial goals effortlessly.