A Millennial Reveals 5 Secrets To Winning At Life

Fellow millennials please take note: Listening to a lot of advice online can get frustrating at times, especially when people haven’t lived through the experiences they talk about. But you’ve come to the right place if you’re someone who wants to know how to win at life. Because let’s face it: Everybody could do with a big dose of inspiration no matter where they are in their lives. You may be just stepping into the workforce or you may be figuring out how to buy your first home.

No matter what, you need that little nudge of reassurance, that magic potion that can change how you live your life—and fulfil your dreams. Forget the excuses, and the voice inside your head that tells you to quit. The truth is anyone can win at life. But how? That’s the million-dollar question.

While we each will have our own life motto, here are five pieces of advice every millennial should hear if they want to win at life:

1. Turn dreams into reality with vision and tenacity

Winners don’t wait. They go all-in, all guns blazing. They know exactly what they want, and how to get it. The fear of failure doesn’t deter them. Failure might be a detour, sure. But it pushes them to work even harder. Picture this: When Steve Jobs took the reins at Apple in 1997, the company was losing millions of dollars. But he took it from near bankruptcy to billions in 13 years. That’s no mean feat. His secret? Persistence, vision and tenacity. It’s one of the greatest corporate comeback stories of all time. Or take Warren Buffett, who started investing at a very young age. Success is impossible if you don’t visualize it.

2. The most valuable currency isn’t money (hint: it’s not more money)

The most valuable currency in the universe is not money, but time. Money, if lost, can be earned back. But time, once gone, is gone forever. While many peg millennials as a category of humans who prefer texting to talking, they, in fact, are striving harder than ever to find meaning and purpose in whatever they do. They truly place more value on their time than on money. You can too!

3. You have an advantage; use it to secure your future

When it comes to winning, the current generation has an advantage. We have better access to information than any generation before us. Everything we do today is online. We’re living in the on-demand era where we can do online transactions at lightning fast speeds. If it’s a popular TV show, then video-on-demand is the millennial way of consuming entertainment. If it’s banking, then we use mobile banking. If it’s ordering food, then food delivery apps are the way to go. From planning a holiday to buying insurance, the Internet has eased almost every facet of life.

This means it's also easier to plan our financial futures.

4. Think ahead, plan, and never stop learning

Baby Boomer: “Hey, have you thought about what you want to do?”

Millennial: “Sure, I have to go to yoga class, go to the store to get some organic fruits for that salad I want to make, and then check out those 50 comments on my selfie.”

Unlike the scenario played out above, many youth today know what they want from life and from work. They’re more vocal about their wants, desires and needs. In fact, they’re leading the investment revolution. They’re investing not only for their financial futures, but they’re also investing in themselves. They’re thinking strategically about their future and aren’t living carelessly from day to day. Are you?

5. Know your tools and how to use them to get success

You’re lucky because you belong to a generation that’s witnessed the evolution and maturity of the Internet. It’s your most valuable tool. You’re living in an age when you can so easily reach out to a TED speaker online and secure your next job opportunity. Need to trade a stock online? That’s easy too. Or if you want to reconnect with an ex-boss you can easily send him a message on LinkedIn. The Internet is your best friend; your go-to tool for everything under the sun. Use it to go get success.

So those were our secrets to winning at life and to making your professional and personal dreams come true. Winning at life doesn’t come easy, and doesn’t happen overnight. Not for anyone.

