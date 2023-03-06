5 Reasons Why You Should Top Up Your Health Insurance Online

Like all other industries, healthcare has seen massive changes and price increases in recent years. Whether you see a doctor for a minor problem like a common cold or a severe illness like heart disease, you must pay a high consultation fee and undergo a lengthy medical procedure that costs you a lot of money.

As a result, selecting a health insurance policy that meets your needs is critical. You can conduct a health insurance comparison online and look into the top-up plans provided by the best health insurance companies in India, like Tata AIG and others. It’s because, in many cases, the health insurance policy you purchased may not meet your needs, particularly given the unpredictable and unforeseeable nature of health emergencies. Top-up plans are useful in such cases.

Let us talk about what top-up health insurance plans are and how they might help you. Continue reading to learn more.

Top-Up Health Insurance: What Does It Mean?

A top-up medical insurance plan allows the insured to obtain medical insurance on top of their usual health coverage. As a result, a top-up plan supplements the scope of your health security. In terms of operation, a top-up plan functions like basic health insurance policies do. However, the premiums for such plans are cheaper than those for conventional plans, making them more accessible and serving as the finest health insurance in India.

However, a top-up health insurance plan should differ from a health insurance add-on. It is not a standard health insurance rider or add-on for any specific condition or purpose. In addition to basic health insurance, a rider or add-on is offered. A top-up health insurance policy, on the other hand, is accessible as a standalone plan. As a result, a top-up plan can serve as both individual health insurance and an addition to your standard health insurance.

Reasons to Top-Up Your Health Insurance Plan Online

Purchasing a top-up policy has various advantages. It reduces out-of-pocket payments and allows you to obtain treatment at the hospital of your choice without having to make financial preparations.

This plan has several advantages and features. The five key reasons for purchasing top-up medical insurance plans are as follows.

Coverage over Your Standard Health Insurance Policy

It’s the most significant advantage of supplemental health insurance. It offers financial support if the limit of your basic policy is reached. You are certain that your insurer will pay any additional expenses, alleviating you of the financial load.

Fights Rising Medical Costs

Medical inflation in India is on the rise. According to data, medical inflation in India is above 20%, up from 8-9% in recent years. Investing in top-up medical insurance coverage allows you to battle such inflation successfully. You might transfer the risk to your insurance provider, significantly reducing your financial load.

High Protection at Pocket-Friendly Premiums

The great news is that top-up plans are reasonably priced. You might benefit from a bigger total covered and a lower cost. This benefit, in particular, is exceptionally beneficial to persons over 65 years. The elderly population is at a high risk of becoming unwell. Thus, a top-up plan would be a reasonable choice.

Coverage against Pre-Existing Ailments

In general, health insurance does not cover pre-existing conditions. Nonetheless, you may enhance your base plan with a top-up that provides coverage. This is useful if you have a family history of specific diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension.

Tax Benefits

Like any other health insurance plan, the premium paid for your top-up policy may be tax deductible. The 1961 Income Tax Act (Section 80D) allows you to deduct up to ₹25,000 from your tax due. It is valid for insurance obtained for oneself, one’s spouse, and one’s dependent children. According to the 2018 Budget, seniors may be eligible for a larger deduction limit. If you are above 60 years, you can claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000. As a result, medical plans minimise your tax obligation while also providing coverage.

Conclusion

A top-up medical insurance policy is a stopgap between healthcare coverage and medical emergency costs. It raises the medical insurance limit at a lower cost. It’s an excellent choice for policyholders with a family floater insurance policy or a history of medical problems.

A top-up coverage supplements your health insurance plan and protects you from additional costs in the event of hefty medical bills. So, it’s imperative to purchase top-up plans online and get the finest coverage at the best rate. You can look into some leading insurance providers in India, like Tata AIG, to purchase one and take some of the burdens off your shoulders, ensuring satisfaction and peace of mind in times of medical emergency. So, why wait? Top up your health insurance plan now!