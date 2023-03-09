5 Reasons why you need one app for all your daily banking needs

In the fast-paced digital age, it’s no secret that digital payments have become increasingly popular. From paying every bill through cash to having payment facilities just a click away, the digital payments ecosystem in India has seen quite a revolution in the past few years. Gone are the days when people relied on the long queues of the bank to perform any banking transaction as today the times have changed – for the better!

Convenient, accessible, affordable, quick, and secure, that’s how daily transactions are described today, all thanks to digital banks such as Airtel Payments Bank. From taking care of recharges, paying utility bills, money transfers, online/offline shopping and more, Airtel Payments Bank has got it all.

Here are some reasons why Airtel Payments Bank is a top choice for digital payments:

Convenience for a hassle-free life

To avoid endless trips to the bank or lengthy procedures to open a savings account, it’s time to opt for a zero balance account that can be opened in a matter of minutes through a video call KYC. The paperless process ensures that all documents are digitally uploaded, reducing the time and effort involved in traditional bank paperwork.

Airtel Payments Bank’s intuitive user interface and user experience make it easy for customers to navigate the app, manage their accounts, and make transactions. It enables customers to make all their payments through one platform, from recharging their mobile phones to paying their utility bills and transferring money to friends and family. It eliminates the need to download different apps for different services, making banking much more convenient, and who doesn’t want that?

2. Security for the win

With digital payments comes the fear of online fraud and cyber attacks, but security is a top priority for Airtel Payments Bank. With Airtel Safe Pay, the safest way to pay, customers can be assured that no money leaves their account without their approval. Safe Pay takes control of the customer’s money, ensuring that their funds are in their control.

3. Rewards because why not!

Making life easier and offering rewards too? Yes! Airtel Payments Bank rewards its customers on every transaction. Also, Airtel Payments Bank offers rewards on paying at leading online or offline merchants.

4. Smart investment: The smart decision

In addition to digital payments, Airtel Payments Bank also offers smart investment options for users. You get a range of investment products, including Digi Gold and Fixed Deposits (FD). Digital gold is a modern and convenient way to invest in the traditional asset of gold. Airtel Payments Bank customers can buy and sell 24 Karat 99.50 per cent pure gold, which is stored in secured brink vaults. You can invest for as little as Re 1 in Digi Gold via the Airtel Thanks App. On the other hand, fixed deposits provide a stable and secure investment option for those looking for a low-risk way to grow their wealth. Airtel Payments Bank, in association with IndusInd Bank, offers FDs at competitive interest rates of up to 7.25% – 6.75% per annum for general citizens and an additional 0.5% for senior citizens.

5. Lifestyle product for everything you love

Airtel Payments Bank is more than just a bank. It offers a variety of features that cater to all lifestyle requirements, such as recharges, paying bills, purchasing movie tickets, gift cards, Google Play recharge codes, and FASTag recharge. That’s not it! You can also book bus and train tickets for travelling purposes and even shop for groceries online. This truly makes Airtel Payments Bank a one-stop-shop for all your daily payments.

Conclusion

With its customer-centric approach and commitment, Airtel Payments Bank provides a simple, safe & rewarding experience. It’s time for you to switch to the safest digital account for all your daily transactions.

Download the Airtel Thanks App today & open an Airtel Payments Bank account with just a video call.