40 Years of Sensex: What It Means to India and Its People

As part of its awareness initiative #BeTheSmartInvestor, aimed at helping everyday citizens understand the pulse of the Indian economy, BSE, in association with The Indian Express, took to the streets to gauge public perception of the Sensex.

The initiative seeks to bridge the gap between complex financial concepts and the general public, making economic information more accessible and relatable to people from all walks of life.

Over the past four decades, India has witnessed a rapid transformation. New flyovers, expanding metro networks, and growing cities stand as visible signs of progress. Amid this change, one constant has continued to act as a key indicator of the country’s economic health – the Sensex.



In this video by BSE, in association with The Indian Express, people on the streets are asked a simple question: What does the Sensex really mean? The responses reveal a wide range of understanding.

Some describe it as stock prices moving up and down, reflected in green and red lines, while others admit they have little idea, especially if they are not from a finance background. For many, the Sensex represents the overall condition of the stock market and the performance of companies listed on the exchange.

The discussion also looks at whether tracking the Sensex is important. While some believe it matters mainly to those who invest, others compare it to a health check-up for the economy – something that helps assess whether India’s growth is on track.

Participants note that market movements can influence prices of goods, raw materials, and everyday expenses.

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The video explains that the Sensex is India’s oldest and most widely tracked stock market index, launched on 1st January 1986. More than just a number, it reflects India’s economic journey and serves as a key indicator of market health.

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