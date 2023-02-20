4 key benefits of an Insta Personal Loan over a traditional loan

Unlike most traditional personal loans, Insta Personal Loans can be applied for and received online, making them an attractive option for when you are in urgent need of funds. A regular personal loan, on the other hand, goes through the typical loan procedures and can take longer to be approved and disbursed.

Here are the key advantages of choosing an Insta Personal Loan over a traditional loan:

Seamless application process

In most cases, there is no need to go through an entire application process to find out how much loan you can get. When it comes to the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan, customers can get a pre-approved loan limit, which speeds up the processing of your loan. You can get funds in a matter of minutes, without ever having to leave your house. All you have to do is enter your mobile number and OTP to check the offer you have. The online lending model is such that there is no stress or hard work involved, making the transaction hassle-free for you.

Quick processing

Fast processing of funds is the biggest advantage of Insta Personal Loans over other forms of credit. Customers can receive a pre-assigned loan limit, which they can opt for. Since your creditworthiness is checked before the loan is given out, the process is much faster. Some customers can expect to receive funds in their bank account in as little as 30 minutes to 4 hours.

Little to no paperwork

With an Insta Personal Loan, some customers can expect to fill out no paperwork at all. The application process is straightforward, and if you meet the requirements, you can get a loan right away without leaving your house. Some new customers might have to submit a few basic documents such as proof of income, age, and residence. The paperwork involved in a traditional personal loan, on the other hand, can be long and time-consuming.

Simple eligibility criteria

Insta Personal Loans are available to everybody. Whether you are a new customer or have an established relationship will determine your eligibility and the required paperwork.

If you are already a customer and have received a pre-approved offer, there are no other requirements for you to meet. Some customers may be required to provide additional information, such as a copy of their identification or a bank statement. New customers may be asked to provide further documentation.

The process of applying for a loan of any kind can be stressful and time-consuming. The modern era of technology has changed it all, and the option of getting an Insta Personal Loan is the best example. The Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan offers funds of up to Rs. 10 lakh. You can check your offer by only entering your mobile number and OTP. You can also manage your repayment schedule conveniently with flexible tenures that range from 12 to 60 months. Visit the Bajaj Finserv website today to check your offer.