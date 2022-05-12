3 Important Tips To Avail Instant Pre-Approved Personal Loan

With the rise of fintech, modern lending has improved significantly, offering borrowers a completely hassle-free experience. For instance, you can now get instant funds via a pre-approved personal loan, and this process is easier than ever before. Generally, if you have an existing relationship with the lender, all you need is a steady debt repayment track record, and you can qualify for offers such as the Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Personal Loan with ease.

You can borrow funds up to Rs. 10 lakh without needing to pledge any collateral whatsoever. You can use these funds to meet a wide range of financial goals, such as:

Hosting a wedding

Funding a vacation

Paying for a child’s higher education

Debt consolidation

Financing planned or unplanned medical procedures

However, before availing of a pre-approved personal loan, it is important to be aware of a few key factors and criteria. This can help you get a personal loan without documents and make the experience a lot simpler. To help you avail an instant pre-approved personal loan from Bajaj Finserv, follow these 3 crucial tips.

Check for a pre-approved personal loan offer for your profile

Bajaj Finserv will usually have a personalised pre-approved personal loan offer based on your credit profile. The deal you get is based on several factors, and you can visit the official webpage to check pre-approved offer availability. You may be required to fill out an easy form with basic information to access your offer, and you should do so to ensure that you get quick access to funds. You can check the pre-approved offer personalised for you and get disbursal within minutes.

Avail the offer online for prompt disbursal

When it comes to pre-approved personal loan offers, lenders already have an understanding of your credit profile. This is because it is extended only to borrowers with an existing relationship with the lender. As such, you do not have to submit additional documents, and you can avail the offer online with just a few clicks. This makes the entire undertaking a lot quicker. Getting a personal loan without documents is beneficial, especially when you need urgent funds. Thanks to the simplified process, you can focus on other pressing obligations without having to worry about furnishing documents.

In fact, with Bajaj Finserv as your lender, you can receive disbursal within 4 hours*. Based on the relationship with the lender, some customers may be required to submit a few documents while some customers may not need to submit any documents at all.

Choose a flexible tenor to ensure stress-free repayment

When availing of a pre-approved personal loan, it is important that you have a preferred tenor in mind. Planning your repayment is key and doing it wisely helps you stay within your budget. With the Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Loan, you can enjoy a flexible tenor between 24 to 60 months. Having a flexible tenor is important because it helps you align your monthly payments with your financial capabilities. What’s more, you can adjust the tenor to keep the cost of the loan in check too.

This is because choosing a long tenor increases the interest payable but reduces the EMI amount. As such, the loan is easier to repay and you are less likely to rely on your savings to make payments on time. Alternatively, if you opt for a shorter tenor, the total interest payable is lower, but you will be paying higher EMIs. This route prioritises savings in the long term but is only recommended if you can handle the high monthly payments. Ideally, you should find a balance, thus ensuring the loan is both affordable and cost-effective.

With these tips to guide you, availing of the Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Loan is easy and time-efficient. The best part of the process is that you don’t have to physically visit a branch or spend time waiting in a queue. Visit the website to check if you have a pre-approved personal loan offer or fill out a quick form to get the offer. What’s more, there are no hidden charges associated with the Bajaj Finserv Pre-approved Loan, and you can borrow freely without worry. To get started right away, check the pre-approved offer personalised for you and get disbursal within minutes.

*Terms and conditions apply