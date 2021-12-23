1xBit Promo Code: 1xb_14839 (Free Sign Up Bonus)

The 1xBit promo code is: 1xb_14839. 1xBit offers one of the best sign up bonuses in the crypto casino world. In order to access the bonus, players need to have the promo code.

This guide goes through what the bonus is and how players can claim the bonus.

About 1xBit

1xBit was founded in 2016. While it is not the oldest crypto casino by any means, it was still founded before the crypto casino explosion occurred in 2017 (an explosion that continues to this day).

1xBit is by far the most complete crypto casino out there. The biggest advantage of using 1xBit is that players can engage in everything from live games to sports and esports betting.

The people behind the casino believe that bigger is better. As such, 1xBit has over 100 game providers and has every single game that players can think of on offer in one variation or the other.

Sports betting is one of the main reasons that players gravitate towards 1xBit as opposed to other casinos. As large as crypto casinos have become, very few of them offer this facility. Players can do everything from bet on their national team to bet on specific upcoming matches.

Of course, esports betting works quite similarly to sports betting. Players can place wagers on the big matches across several games. The titles on offer include CS:GO, DOTA 2, and Halo (among many others).

1xBit also accepts over 20 cryptocurrencies as a payment method. This is one of the highest figures in the industry. By comparison, mBit Casino only offers 6 crypto-based payment methods, despite being one of the largest casinos in the crypto world.

But the biggest advantage of using 1xBit by far is its insane welcome bonus offer. Here are the details.

How to Use the 1xBit Promo Code and Get 7 BTC

1xBit offers up to 7 BTC for new players that sign up to the platform. Here is a step-by-step guide on how players can claim this offer.

Click here to commence the registration process. The promo code is automatically applied when signing up using this link (if not, enter promo code: 1xb_14839 ) Input the credentials of the account and all the additional details required. Complete the sign up process by completing the verification checks. Go to the “My Account” section and enable the option that states: Take part in bonus offers. Deposit the amount required to activate the bonus. Remember to take part in other promotions on 1xBit for more bonuses.

So, what exactly is the bonus? Let’s find out.

1xBit Sign Up Bonus Amounts

The 7 BTC welcome bonus is spread out through the first four deposits made by the player. This is beginning to become quite common amongst crypto casinos as it encourages players to stick with the platform.

For the first deposit, players receive a bonus that 100% matches their deposit. The limit on this bonus is 1 BTC. This means that if players deposit 1 BTC, they will receive a bonus of 1 BTC.

For the second deposit, the bonus is 50%, with the same limit of 1 BTC as the first deposit. This time, players would receive a bonus of 0.5 BTC if they deposit 1 BTC on 1xBit.

The third deposit once again jacks up the bonus to 100%. However, there is an increased limit of 2 BTC. Players can now deposit up to 2 BTC and receive an equivalent amount as a bonus.

The final deposit bonus is 50%, but the limit is increased to 3 BTC. This means that in order to receive the maximum bonus amount, players would need to deposit 6 BTC.

One good thing about 1xBit is that even if players miss out on the welcome bonus on their first deposit, they can still receive a bonus for the remaining three. However, players must make sure that the amount deposited is greater than the previous deposit in order to be eligible for the bonus in this case.

Also, players can only receive the bonus associated with a deposit if they have completely redeemed the bonus from the previous deposit. However, players do have the option to convert the bonus into funds for their main account.

Other 1xBit Promotions

Apart from the welcome bonus, 1xBit runs numerous additional promotions that allow players to receive bonuses of various kinds. These bonuses can be accessed by anyone using the platform, regardless of whether they claimed the welcome bonus or not.

Due to the extremely large number of games on offer and the types of betting available (sports, live, etc.), there are an innumerable number of promotions running on 1xBit. There is also a daily jackpot which players can enter to win a large prize pot.

To promote esports betting, 1xBit also offers a lot of promotions that specifically target online gaming. These range from cashback on losses sustained while betting on esports to special games that can be played to receive additional rewards.

Lastly, players can earn bonus points that can be redeemed in the promo code store to receive free bets on sporting events. These bonus points can be earned by completing various tasks in the casino.

1xBit Affiliate Program

While the bonuses and the services offered by 1xBit are not rivaled by any other casino, the affiliate program is, unfortunately, nothing to write home about. Still, it is a great way for players to make extra cash by referring their friends and family to the platform.

Once the players have created an account on 1xBit, they can join the affiliate program by clicking the corresponding button in the bottom bar of the website. Here, users can share their referral link with other people they know.

After this, the affiliates receive a commission, which is a percentage of the house edge on the bets by their referral. The percentage varies between 25-40%, with the figure increasing depending on the net commissions earned by the player.

Get the 1xBit Welcome Bonus Using the Promo Code

When it comes to scale, nothing beats 1xBit. Players looking to try their luck can click here to sign up and receive the best free welcome bonus on the casino.

