1xBet Is The Official Betting Partner Of TSM In India

Renowned international betting company 1xBet is actively expanding its esports sponsorship portfolio. This time, the bookmaker has signed a one-year contract with TSM. According to the agreement, 1xBet became the official betting partner in the Battlegrounds Mobile India discipline.

The 1xBet logo will now be displayed on the team’s jersey. There will also be a promotional campaign featuring TSM BGMI players. In addition, the parties will hold a series of social media giveaways for their fans.

“TSM BGMI is a young and extremely ambitious team. The squad has already won prizes at major esports tournaments several times this year. And their recent victory at the Nodwin x Loco All Stars Invitational proves that TSM is among the leaders in the BGMI discipline. That is why we made the decision to sign a contract with TSM BGMI as quickly as possible,” said a 1xBet representative.

“We are very pleased to start cooperation with the betting company 1xBet. Everyone knows that this is one of the leaders in the global betting industry, just like we are one of the leaders at BGMI. That is why our cooperation will be exciting and we’ll be providing even more great content to all our fans,” commented Ned Watkins, Senior Vice President of Sales of TSM, at the start of the cooperation.

In the near future, esports fans in India will see the results of the cooperation between 1xBet and TSM BGMI. You can follow all joint activities of the venture on the social networks of the bookmaker and the esports team.

About 1xBet

1xBet is a world-famous betting company with over 15 years of experience in the industry. The brand’s customers can bet on thousands of events in over 60 sports. Plus, the company’s website and apps are available in more than 60 languages.

1xBet cooperates with well-known esports organizations – ESL, MIBR, Team Spirit, K23, and OG Esports. In addition, there are popular sports clubs, organizations, and athletes in particular – Dwayne Bravo, FC Barcelona, ​​FC Lyon, Italian Serie A, CAN, and others in the 1xBet partnership portfolio. The bookmaker has repeatedly become a nominee and winner of prestigious accolades, including awards from IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, EGR Nordics Awards, and others.

About TSM

TSM is an elite, holistic gaming brand composed of championship esports teams, world-class influencers, and gaming strategy platforms that level up the casual player all the way to the professional. A platform of champions, TSM seeks to provide maximum value through the competitive excellence of our teams and the creation of exciting, educational, and entertaining content that delivers the ultimate esports and gaming fan experience.