Spicejet $24-million dispute with Credit Suisse: Airline says ‘have reached in-principle settlement’

Low-cost airline SpiceJet Thursday said it has arrived at an in-principle commercial settlement with Credit Suisse in the $24-million dispute between the two parties.

The dispute pertains to Credit Suisse alleging that SpiceJet failed to honour its commitment to pay the bills for over $24 million raised towards maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

The Swiss banking conglomerate had moved the Madras High Court, which ordered winding up of SpiceJet and even directed an official liquidator attached to the HC to take over the assets of the airline. But the court permitted the Ajay Singh-run budget carrier to appeal in the Supreme Court.

The apex court on January 28 granted three weeks to SpiceJet to resolve its financial dispute and stayed the operation of the Madras High Court verdict.

“With regard to the dispute pending between Credit Suisse and SpiceJet Limited, we would like to inform that the parties have now reached an in-principle commercial settlement of the dispute and the process of documentation is underway. The settlement with Credit Suisse follows SpiceJet’s successful settlements with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (DHC),

Boeing, aircraft lessors CDB Aviation and Avolon,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“SpiceJet had already deposited $5million on the direction of the Hon’ble Madras High Court in the Credit Suisse case and there is no adverse financial liability on the Company. The settlement involves payment of settlement amount over a mutually agreed period of time,” the spokesperson added.

An e-mail query sent to Credit Suisse did not elicit a response till the time of publication.

In the context of the airline’s dispute with Credit Suisse and a potential liquidation, Tamil Nadu-based City Union Bank recently marked the account of SpiceJet as special mention account-1 (SMA-1), while deciding to withdraw the Rs 100 crore bank overdraft facility extended to the airline. Lenders declare an account SMA-1 when interest or principals on loans are overdue for between 31 and 60 days.