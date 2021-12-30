Speciality steel PLI: March 29 deadline for applications

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 4:05:08 am
The government on Wednesday said it has started inviting applications from investors looking to invest under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel.
March 29, 2022, has been fixed as the last date to submit the applications, the Ministry of Steel tweeted. On July 22, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a Rs 6,322-crore PLI scheme to boost production of speciality steel in India, attracting an additional investment of about Rs 40,000 crore.
