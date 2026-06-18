Special regulatory relaxations unlikely for small nuclear reactors

The country’s top atomic energy regulator is expected to maintain the same rigorous safety and licensing requirements for small modular reactors (SMRs) as those applicable to large nuclear reactors, The Indian Express has learned.

This comes even as SMRs are increasingly being pitched as a safer alternative to conventional reactors because of their advanced designs and passive safety systems. The government is currently readying the rules under the SHANTI Act, which opened up the country’s tightly regulated civil nuclear sector to private participation.

With capacities ranging from 30 megawatt electric (MWe) to 300 MWe per unit, SMRs are being viewed as a promising option for decarbonising energy-intensive sectors such as steel, aluminium and cement, owing to their ability to produce large volumes of round-the-clock, low-carbon electricity.