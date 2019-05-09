Special panel to examine NSSO report on services sector: MoSPI

Clarifying on the findings of a technical committee that has found gaps in number of services sector companies, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) Wednesday said the GDP estimates announced so far are not affected. It added that an official committee will examine the NSSO’s technical report on services sector enterprises for July 2016-June 2017.

The clarification comes after a technical report by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has stated that over one-third of the service sector companies forming part of MCA-21 database, used in computing GDP, could not be either identified or traced in the field. The technical report based on a survey of service sector enterprises was done as a prelude to the proposed Annual Survey on Services Sector.

“It is emphasised that there is no impact on the existing GDP/GVA estimates for the corporate sector as due care is taken to appropriately adjust the corporate filings at the aggregate level based on the paid up capital,” it said in a statement.

The MoSPI further said that work for the Seventh Economic Census will begin in June this year. The Seventh Economic Census for all economic establishments aims to assess the nature and distribution of establishments along with compilation of a National Business Register that can be periodically updated.

Further, the Ministry said that the exercise was undertaken to know data gaps and take remedial steps.

“The recent exercise of the National Sample Survey to bring out a technical report on the services sector was commissioned by the Ministry to understand the data gaps and take remedial steps, while undertaking the new base revision exercise for the proposed 2017-18 series. The results of this NSS Report will be further examined by the Advisory Committee before finalising the approach and methodology for the proposed 2017-18 series,” the Ministry stated.

The government is proposing to revise the base year for GDP to 2017-18 from 2011-12, along with corresponding revision in base years for IIP and CPI.

The technical report has stated that out of the 39 per cent out-of-survey units in MCA, 21 per cent were found to be out of coverage and another 12 per cent were non-traceable, which in number is nearly 4,000 units.