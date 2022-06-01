Speaker consent for deposition ‘pending’; ‘Don’t expect’ nod: FB whistleblower

Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang’s long pending deposition before a Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT is unlikely to happen as it is yet to receive consent from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s office, allowing Zhang to testify. Zhang no longer expects the approval to come through, she told The Indian Express.

On November 1, 2021, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information & Technology, had said in a tweet that he had sought permission from the Speaker to allow for Zhang’s deposition. Parliamentary rules require that a testimony by a foreign national needs the approval of the Speaker. “I do not expect the Speaker to provide his consent at this point. It has been 13 months since I came forward publicly, and 6 months since the Lok Sabha (Standing Committee on IT) voted unanimously to invite me. That is more than enough time for anyone to provide a simple yes or no answer,” Zhang told The Indian Express.

Zhang was a data scientist at Facebook between 2018 to 2020, and during her time with the company was able to track down fake accounts run by political parties around the world that were operated by paid individuals solely to prop up the popularity of political leaders and their parties. In India, she found five such different networks — two of them belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party, two to the Indian National Congress, and one belonged to Aam Aadmi Party.

Zhang had shared her findings with Tharoor, which were also circulated among the other members of the IT panel.

Zhang said Birla has “refused” to respond to queries about her pending deposition. “In the end, the only person who may tell you the Speaker’s mind is the honourable Speaker himself. But as far as I can tell, he has refused to respond to the LS, to reporters, to myself, or anyone really on the issue. It is as if he hopes that by burying his head in the sand, he can make the questions go away,” she said.

“When one refuses to respond when having far more than sufficient time and opportunity to do so, it becomes necessary to interpret their lack of response as a response in of itself,” she added. Sources in the Lok Sabha Secretariat said it was Committee Chairman (Shashi Tharoor) who had said that Zhang would be invited before the panel, only to realise later that for inviting a foreign dignitary, the Speaker’s permission is required. The committee was expected to seek the permission formally.

However, the committee has “not sent any formal request seeking permission of the speaker” for her appearance, the source said. Once the request is made, the Speaker can examine it in consultation with the legal experts whether a foreign national’s appearance is necessary in this issue.

IT panel sources, however, said the office of the committee had sent a note to the Speaker, seeking permission in November following a unanimous decision to call the whistleblower for her statement.