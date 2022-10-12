scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

SpaceX to seek permit for Starlink services in India, says report

Earlier this year, the government asked Starlink to refund all its pre-orders until it received licences to operate in the country.

starlinkIn India, Starlink plans to "carry on the business of telecommunication services" (Twitter/@SpaceXStarlink)

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to seek a permit to launch satellite internet services in India under its Starlink brand, becoming the third company to apply for such a permit, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

SpaceX will also seek statutory approvals from the government for landing rights and market access, the report said, adding that it is likely to seek approvals from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to set up local gateways

SpaceX and DoT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment after regular hours.

SpaceX will “very shortly” apply for a Global Mobile Personal Communications By Satellite (GMPCS) services licence to Indian authorities, the report said, without giving further details. Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm have already applied for the permit.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:21:43 am
