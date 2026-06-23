AI-rally overstretched: Why the South Korean market crashed 10% on Tuesday with trading being halted

The South Korean stock market crashed 10% on Tuesday, triggering a circuit breaker that halted trading, as fears of the AI bubble bursting gained steam. Other Asian markets also fell, including the Indian market.
South Korea’s Kospi index had more than doubled until the crash so far in 2026, leading to concerns that the AI-driven rally had been overstretched. Shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, which had tripled and quadrupled, respectively, so far this year and have a nearly 55% weight on the benchmark index, crashed over 12% on Tuesday.
The AI rally has led the Kospi to multiple record highs so far this year, with the latest one coming on Monday. However, some experts now believe the AI rally has now run too far ahead of its fundamentals, and the Kospi’s crash could be the initial signs of the bubble potentially bursting going ahead.
“AI investments have obviously been very high, but the rally across various tech indices around the world has been insane. We still need to wait and watch regarding the profitability achieved by AI integration and when these steep AI investments may provide returns. But for now, profits do not reflect enough returns from the massive AI investments, so we do not have the fundamentals to back this rally. Today’s crash reflects foreign investors suddenly pulling out funds from the market,” the research head of a domestic investment firm said.
Other Asian markets also inched lower following the crash in the South Korean market. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended 3.6% lower. Taiwan’s Taiex, another index with heavy AI influence due to chipmaker TSMC, lost 1.3%.
The aftershocks of the crash were also felt in the Indian market. The BSE’s Sensex index, which was trading nearly flat at around 11:40 PM, crashed nearly 600 points in a 45-minute window. At 2:15 PM, the index traded 563.39 points or 0.7% lower at 76,530.68. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 index was down 0.8% at 23,906.90.
The decline was broad-based, with nearly 70% of the stocks traded on the NSE in the red. IT stocks were among the biggest drags on the benchmark indices, with the likes of TCS, Wipro, and Infosys all down around 3%.
Futures contracts of US indices such as Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 also fell as much as 2% after the crash, indicating a fall when they open for trading late Tuesday.
A few global firms had already sounded warning bells for AI. Jefferies had warned that Elon Musk-backed SpaceX’s IPO could be the peak of the euphoria surrounding AI. SpaceX’s public issue, alongside other big-ticket pending issues such as those of OpenAI and Anthropic, could suck out liquidity from other stocks, with AI-related stocks that had seen the highest incremental flows of late facing the biggest risk.
“The pending IPOs raise the obvious question whether this marks the peak of AI euphoria. It could well do. The almost infantile glee with which some grown adults rave about their experiences playing with AI clearly raises that possibility, as does the commencement of the reaction against tokenmaxxing,” Jefferies’ global head of equity strategy Christopher Wood wrote earlier in the month.
The Elon Musk-backed space exploration company debuted in the US market on June 12 at an eye-watering valuation surpassing $2 trillion. Having gained nearly 50% initially, it has now lost over 23% over the last three sessions.