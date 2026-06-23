AI-rally overstretched: Why the South Korean market crashed 10% on Tuesday with trading being halted

The South Korean stock market crashed 10% on Tuesday, triggering a circuit breaker that halted trading, as fears of the AI bubble bursting gained steam. Other Asian markets also fell, including the Indian market.

South Korea’s Kospi index had more than doubled until the crash so far in 2026, leading to concerns that the AI-driven rally had been overstretched. Shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics, which had tripled and quadrupled, respectively, so far this year and have a nearly 55% weight on the benchmark index, crashed over 12% on Tuesday.

The AI rally has led the Kospi to multiple record highs so far this year, with the latest one coming on Monday. However, some experts now believe the AI rally has now run too far ahead of its fundamentals, and the Kospi’s crash could be the initial signs of the bubble potentially bursting going ahead.