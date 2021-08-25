Some relief in coming months: Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel rise

August 25, 2021 5:17:49 am
The government is very sensitive to the issue of rise in fuel prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday, asserting that people will get some relief in the coming months. International prices are slowly coming down and stablising, the minister added, addressing a press conference.
“The Central government is very sensitive to this issue…I see that in the coming months relief will come,” he said. Puri, however, defended the government on the consistent rise of fuel prices, saying the Centre imposes an excise duty of Rs 32 per litre and the revenue is spent on welfare schemes.
