Some relief in coming months: Hardeep Singh Puri on fuel rise

Hardeep Singh Puri, however, defended the government on the consistent rise of fuel prices, saying the Centre imposes an excise duty of Rs 32 per litre and the revenue is spent on welfare schemes. (Express Photo)

The government is very sensitive to the issue of rise in fuel prices, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday, asserting that people will get some relief in the coming months. International prices are slowly coming down and stablising, the minister added, addressing a press conference.