Cabinet clears Rs 10,000 crore fund to support small, medium enterprises

A majority of the fund’s investments will be directed towards small and medium manufacturing enterprises, with a focus also on SMEs operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. (File photo)

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Growth Fund (SGF) with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to provide equity support to small and medium enterprises. The fund was first announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

According to the government, while several existing funds provide equity support to businesses, most of them focus on early-stage enterprises and largely cater to micro enterprises. This has left a structural gap in the availability of growth-stage equity capital for small and medium enterprises.

“While various initiatives have enhanced access to credit for SMEs, a gap remains in the availability of long-term risk capital required by enterprises seeking to scale, innovate, expand internationally, adopt advanced technologies, undertake acquisitions, and transform into industry leaders,” the government said in a statement.