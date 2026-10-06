Cabinet clears Rs 10,000 crore fund to support small, medium enterprises

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Growth Fund (SGF) with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to provide equity support to small and medium enterprises. The fund was first announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27.
According to the government, while several existing funds provide equity support to businesses, most of them focus on early-stage enterprises and largely cater to micro enterprises. This has left a structural gap in the availability of growth-stage equity capital for small and medium enterprises.
“While various initiatives have enhanced access to credit for SMEs, a gap remains in the availability of long-term risk capital required by enterprises seeking to scale, innovate, expand internationally, adopt advanced technologies, undertake acquisitions, and transform into industry leaders,” the government said in a statement.
“The SME Growth Fund is designed to address this critical financing gap by providing patient growth equity capital to high-potential SMEs with demonstrated business viability and scalability,” it added.
Under the initiative, the government will provide an aggregate commitment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework. A majority of the fund’s investments will be directed towards small and medium manufacturing enterprises, with a focus also on SMEs operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
“Investments across industrial clusters, including those in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, will support balanced regional industrial development, reinforce local supply chains and generate high-quality employment opportunities,” it said.
The Centre expects the fund to help SMEs scale up, improve productivity and strengthen export competitiveness by enabling manufacturing enterprises to expand capacity, adopt advanced technologies and achieve greater scale.
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India SME Forum in a note said the fund is critical for the MSME as they are facing structural and severe capital gaps. They have been over-dependent on debt financing and have weak integration with the global value chain, the forum said.
“The SME growth fund could help mobilisation of institutional capital and creation of globally competitive mid-sized champions,” it said.
Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum said the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund can set in motion a powerful cycle, where stronger manufacturers place larger and more consistent orders with smaller suppliers, enabling those businesses to invest in better machinery, improve quality, build skills and create jobs.
“As these capabilities deepen across industrial clusters, more MSMEs can meet the standards required by large domestic buyers and global supply chains. The cumulative outcome can be higher domestic value addition, greater export competitiveness and reduced dependence on imported components and finished products,” Kumar said.
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Experts said the fund is critical for the MSME as they are facing structural gaps and severe capital gaps and have been over-dependent on debt financing and have weak integration with the global value chain.
Sandeep Jain, an auto-component manufacturer and former President of Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) said the growth fund would give motivation to SMEs to grow and not be overtly concerned with the financing. “The route of investment via an AIF is also very innovative. I am sure it will give great dividends,”Jain said.
The SME growth fund was announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Budget presentation earlier this year, to ensure timely payments to SMEs.
“I propose to introduce a dedicated Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, to create future Champions, incentivising enterprises based on select criteria. I also propose to top up the Self-Reliant India Fund set up in 2021, with Rs 2,000 crore to continue support to micro enterprises and maintain their access to risk capital,” Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget.