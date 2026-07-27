Small cars return to fast lane as first-time buyers power auto surg

Overall vehicle retail sales rose almost 22% to a record 2.6 million units in June 2026.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik, Anil Sasi
4 min readNew DelhiJul 27, 2026 06:10 AM IST
Small cars return to fast lane as first-time buyers drive surgeFirst-time buyers accounted for 51% of its sales in the fourth quarter of FY26, up from 42% in the first half. (File Photo)
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India’s automobile market has delivered an unexpected upshift against a gloomy backdrop of elevated fuel prices, uncertainty over the monsoon and concerns among motorists about the ethanol-blending mandate.

Overall vehicle retail sales rose almost 22% to a record 2.6 million units in June 2026, while passenger vehicle sales jumped 29% year-on-year to about 410,000 units, the highest recorded for the month.

Within that surge is another surprise: the return of the first-time car buyer, and with it, a revival in small cars that many in the industry believed had been permanently beaten back by the rise of sport utility vehicles.

The clearest indication comes from Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker and the manufacturer with the widest entry-level portfolio. First-time buyers accounted for 51% of its sales in the fourth quarter of FY26, up from 42% in the first half and 48% in the third quarter. Replacement purchases formed 18% of sales, while households buying an additional car accounted for 31% of total sales.

The numbers are specific to Maruti rather than the entire passenger vehicle industry, but they offer an important window into the market because of the company’s dominance in small cars. They also suggest that the post-pandemic pattern — where existing car-owning households upgraded to larger vehicles while potential new buyers remained priced out — might be beginning to change.

Entry-level hatchbacks return as passenger vehicle market widens

This shift is visible in company sales. Maruti’s domestic passenger vehicle dispatches rose nearly 24% in June to 1,47,187 units. Sales of its mini segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, increased 78%, while its compact and mid-sized car portfolio grew nearly 16%. Its utility vehicle sales also rose nearly 29%, showing that entry-level cars are returning alongside SUVs rather than replacing them.

Mahindra, which is overwhelmingly focused on SUVs, sold 60,393 utility vehicles domestically in June, up 28%. The passenger vehicle market, therefore, appears to be widening at both ends — aspirational buyers continue to purchase larger vehicles, while price-sensitive households are starting to enter the car market again.

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Part of this growth momentum is because of the GST 2.0 tailwinds, which seem to be continuing, given that June brings up nearly nine months of high growth. The hatchback category is doing well again, largely due to lower GST aiding the base entry-level cars. Alongside SUVs, sedans are also reclaiming their spot higher up in the sales charts. The cut lowered upfront prices in a segment where even a relatively small increase in monthly loan instalments can push a household out of the market.

Many of these consumers are two-wheeler owners upgrading to their first car. For such households, the buying calculation is shaped less by additional features and road presence than by purchase price, mileage, maintenance costs and access to service centres. Small hatchbacks, which had steadily lost ground as prices rose and manufacturers prioritised more profitable SUVs, remain the most accessible bridge between two-wheeler and car ownership.

That bridge had weakened considerably over the past few years. Rising input costs, stricter safety and emissions requirements, and the withdrawal of several entry-level models had pushed up the minimum price of car ownership. At the same time, buyers who could afford a car increasingly stretched their budgets for compact SUVs, attracted by their higher seating position, styling and features.

Rural markets race ahead, momentum seen beyond cars

Rural India has been central to the recovery. Passenger vehicle registrations in rural markets grew by more than 35% year-on-year in June, outpacing the 24.7% increase in urban centres, according to data compiled by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Better rural demand, access to financing and wider dealership networks have combined with the GST benefit to bring customers back to showrooms. Urban markets, which had remained weak earlier, also recovered after the tax reduction.

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The June numbers also point to a rapid change in what powers the vehicles Indians buy. Electric, hybrid and compressed natural gas vehicles together accounted for 40% of passenger vehicle retail sales, up from around 38% in May. CNG alone comprised 24.3%, hybrids 8.3% and electric vehicles 7.8%, as elevated petrol and diesel prices strengthened the case for lower running costs.

The momentum was visible beyond cars. Two-wheeler sales returned to double-digit growth, three-wheeler registrations rose 16.2%, and tractors recorded their second-best June, despite the prognosis of a weak monsoon, underscoring the breadth of the demand recovery.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
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Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

Anil Sasi
Anil Sasi

Anil Sasi is the National Business Editor at The Indian Express, where he steers the newspaper’s coverage of the Indian economy, corporate affairs, and financial policy. As a senior editor, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around India's business landscape. Professional Experience Sasi brings extensive experience from some of India’s most respected financial dailies. Prior to his leadership role at The Indian Express, he worked with: The Hindu Business Line Business Standard His career trajectory across these premier publications demonstrates a consistent track record of rigorous financial reporting and editorial oversight. Expertise & Focus With a deep understanding of market dynamics and policy interventions, Sasi writes authoritatively on: Macroeconomics: Analysis of fiscal policy, budgets, and economic trends. Corporate Affairs: In-depth coverage of India's major industries and corporate governance. Business Policy: The intersection of government regulation and private enterprise. Education Anil Sasi is an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi University, providing a strong academic foundation to his journalistic work. Find all stories by Anil Sasi here ... Read More

 

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