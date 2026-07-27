Small cars return to fast lane as first-time buyers power auto surg

First-time buyers accounted for 51% of its sales in the fourth quarter of FY26, up from 42% in the first half. (File Photo)

India’s automobile market has delivered an unexpected upshift against a gloomy backdrop of elevated fuel prices, uncertainty over the monsoon and concerns among motorists about the ethanol-blending mandate.

Overall vehicle retail sales rose almost 22% to a record 2.6 million units in June 2026, while passenger vehicle sales jumped 29% year-on-year to about 410,000 units, the highest recorded for the month.

Within that surge is another surprise: the return of the first-time car buyer, and with it, a revival in small cars that many in the industry believed had been permanently beaten back by the rise of sport utility vehicles.

The clearest indication comes from Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker and the manufacturer with the widest entry-level portfolio. First-time buyers accounted for 51% of its sales in the fourth quarter of FY26, up from 42% in the first half and 48% in the third quarter. Replacement purchases formed 18% of sales, while households buying an additional car accounted for 31% of total sales.