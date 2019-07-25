Slump in auto sector may cause 10 lakh job cuts: Acma

Toggle Menu
Auto Industry body Acma on Wednesday said around 10 lakh jobs could be on the line if the prolonged slowdown in the automobile industry continues, while seeking immediate government intervention.

Acma president Ram Venkataramani said “Considering the fact that the auto component industry grows on the back of the vehicle industry, a current 15-20 per cent cut in vehicle production has led to a crisis-like situation.”

“If the trend continues, the layoffs are inevitable and an estimated 10 lakh people could be laid off,” he added. —FE

