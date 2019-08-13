Slowdown in some sectors of economy is temporary, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said the “slowdown in some sectors of the economy is temporary” and India is on track to become a $ 10 trillion economy by 2030.

The fundamentals of the Indian economy are very strong. The opportunities will grow further with structural reforms. India has political stability, he said.

“The government is laying the foundation of new institutions for business promotion and regulation,” Ambani said while addressing the RIL AGM here. “New long-term measures are being taken to improve ease of living for all citizens, and reduce income inequality,” Ambani said.

“I can clearly see India becoming a 10 trillion dollar economy by 2030, with every Indian as a beneficiary. This is achievable. This is necessary. This is inevitable,” Ambani said. GDP growth had fallen to 5.8 per cent in the March quarter and growth of eight core industries dropped to a 50-month low of 0.2 per cent in June as against 4.3 per cent in May.

“I say this because digital-driven GDP growth is not only exponential but can also be inclusive. Our own value creation strategy will prove this,” Ambani said. L&T chairman AM Naik had recently said, “Growth is going to be not more than 6.5 per cent this year. My feeling is that though they (government) claim it is 7 per cent plus, if we can maintain 6.5 per cent, we will be lucky.”

HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh had last week said “there has been a distinct slowdown in the economy which was reflected in a lower GDP growth of 6.8 per cent in FY 2019”. “While there has been an across-the-board slowdown in consumption … I do believe this is temporary in nature,” Parekh had said.