‘Slowdown in diamond industry … units forced to cut manpower’

Hari Krishna Exports, one of the biggest diamantaires in Surat, well-known for distribution of largesse among employees, will be struggling to break-even this Diwali. Despite an upcoming festive season, the company struggles to cope up with a 30 percent dip in demand, while the smaller diamond units are forced to cut down manpower, and slash working hours.

“There is a slowdown in the diamond industry. The demand is down by 25-30 per cent. The US and China are the biggest markets for diamonds polished in our country. Due to the trade war between the two, there is a lot of uncertainty regarding duty structures. This is resulting in less demand. The diamond units have reduced their production,” said Ghanshyam while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the CII-Young Indians seminar organised at Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA).

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Romancing with risk’ where speakers shared secrets of success during an economic slowdown.

According to him, the slowdown has been severe for the last seven-eight months where diamond units in Surat have slashed working hours and even laid-off employees. “While the bigger companies like us have not reduced their workforce, smaller players have cut down on manpower by 10-20 per cent. Many of them, instead of cutting their workforce, have reduced their work-hours to six hours from nine. Apart from Sunday, some diamond units have even started giving holidays on Saturday as well,” added Ghanshyam, the younger brother of Surat-based billionaire and diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, who handles the operations from Mumbai.

Surat is one of the world’s key diamond processing centres, exporting around 80 per cent of the production, and has over 3,500 diamond processing units. Hari Krishna Exports employs 7,500 diamond workers in Surat and Mumbai. Talking about his company, which is known to gift cars and flats to employees as bonus, Ghanshyam said, “That will not happen. This month, business has been flat.”