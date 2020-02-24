Slowdown effect: Expenditure on ‘pro-poor schemes’ plunges between FY17 and FY19

he budget estimate for pro-poor schemes, excluding PM-KISAN, is just 2.5 per cent in FY21. (File) he budget estimate for pro-poor schemes, excluding PM-KISAN, is just 2.5 per cent in FY21. (File)

The slowdown in economic growth has undermined the government’s ability to augment expenditure on schemes meant for redistribution and welfare of the poor and the disadvantaged.

While there isn’t a clear segregation of ‘pro-poor schemes’ in the Budget, an analysis by FE identifying items of expenditure with purposes of welfare/uplift of the poor showed that growth of such spending nosedived from a robust 25.6 per cent in FY17 and 22 per cent in FY18 to just 2.3 per cent in FY19. GDP expansion rate fell from 8.2 per cent in FY17 to 7.2 per cent in FY18 and to 6.8 per cent in FY19.

Had the election-bound Modi 1 government not opted for a fiscal slippage of 0.5 per cent to introduce the income support scheme PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in February 2019, the growth in pro-poor spending would have remained constrained in FY20 also. The budget for PM-KISAN in FY20 is Rs 54,370 crore (revised estimate) and Rs 75,000 crore in FY21.

Launch of PM-KISAN, however, resulted in continued slow growth in conventional pro-poor schemes; such spending stood at Rs 1.76 lakh crore in FY20, up just 6.2 per cent from Rs 1.66 lakh crore in FY19. The budget estimate for pro-poor schemes, excluding PM-KISAN, is just 2.5 per cent in FY21. Of course, if expenditure on PM-KISAN is included, the annual growth in pro-poor spending would be 39 per cent in FY20 and 11 per cent in FY21.

Given major expenditure items like interest payments, establishment, Finance Commission grants, which are not amenable to immediate pruning and the commitment to overall fiscal discipline, the additional fiscal space for acceleration of pro-poor spending could be created only by curbing expenditure on explicit subsidies like food and fertilisers by rationalisation and better targeting. —FE

