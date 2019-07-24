Slow sales: Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor in price cut mode

In an effort to combat subdued sales, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co are taking steps like trimming prices between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 on some products. Some dealers are also sacrificing a part of their margins.

Prices of two-wheelers have risen over the past year on several counts, including higher insurance costs and because vehicles needed to fitted with anti-lock braking systems from April 1, 2019. While Bajaj Auto said its spokesperson was not available to comment, TVS Motor did not reply to queries till the time of going to press.