Tata Trusts hit back: Counters trustee claims before Charity Commissioner

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), part of Tata Trusts and the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, on Monday submitted its response to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, rebutting allegations made by its own trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, in a fresh development amid the escalating confrontation within the Tata Trusts.
The response was filed on October 19, the extended deadline granted to the Trust to reply to the complaints. It has come amid reports that Tata Sons has started reviewing the Articles of Association (AoA) ahead of the proposed initial public offering (IPO).
A Tata Trusts spokesperson confirmed the development. It is learnt that SDTT has refuted the allegations levelled by Srinivasan and Singh, who are trustees of the charitable organisation that holds a 27.98% stake in Tata Sons.
The filing comes amid a deepening dispute over the functioning of the Tata Trusts, the charitable institutions that exercise significant influence over the Tata Group through their shareholding in Tata Sons, the principal holding company of the group. Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), another major shareholder, holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons.
Internal differences, governance lapses
The intervention before the Charity Commissioner has brought the internal differences within the trusts into the domain of regulatory scrutiny, raising questions over governance, decision-making and the exercise of authority within institutions that control a substantial portion of one of the country’s largest corporate groups.
Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh have accused SDTT of governance lapses, exceeding its charitable mandate and attempting to interfere in the commercial affairs of Tata Sons. Their complaints were filed with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on September 25, 2026.
Srinivasan and Vijay Singh approached the Charity Commissioner alleging serious governance lapses, possible misuse of the charitable trust’s role and attempts to interfere with independent decision-making at Tata Sons.
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The Charity Commissioner’s office had earlier issued an ex parte order restraining the SRTT from holding meetings and taking decisions. An ex parte order is passed without hearing the other side at that stage. The order has added another layer to the unfolding dispute, and stalled the annual general meeting (AGM) of Tata Sons.
Why SDTT’s latest submission is crucial
The latest submission by SDTT is crucial because it represents the trust’s formal response to complaints brought by two of its own trustees. The refutation sets the stage for the Charity Commissioner’s office to consider the competing positions and determine the course of further proceedings.
The dispute also highlights the institutional complexities surrounding the Tata Trusts’ relationship with Tata Sons. The trusts’ shareholdings give them considerable influence over the group, while their charitable mandate places their governance and decision-making under a distinct legal and regulatory framework.
Any prolonged dispute over their governance and functioning therefore carries implications beyond the charitable institutions themselves, touching the wider structure of control over the Tata Group.
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While SDTT has rejected the allegations, the substance of the complaints and the response will be central to the next stage of the proceedings. The Charity Commissioner’s subsequent consideration of the matter will be crucial in determining how the complaints are dealt with and whether further directions are issued concerning the trusts’ functioning.