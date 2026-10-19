Tata Trusts hit back: Counters trustee claims before Charity Commissioner

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), part of Tata Trusts and the largest shareholder in Tata Sons, on Monday submitted its response to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, rebutting allegations made by its own trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, in a fresh development amid the escalating confrontation within the Tata Trusts.

The response was filed on October 19, the extended deadline granted to the Trust to reply to the complaints. It has come amid reports that Tata Sons has started reviewing the Articles of Association (AoA) ahead of the proposed initial public offering (IPO).

A Tata Trusts spokesperson confirmed the development. It is learnt that SDTT has refuted the allegations levelled by Srinivasan and Singh, who are trustees of the charitable organisation that holds a 27.98% stake in Tata Sons.