SIP inflows hit record Rs 32,490 crore in September despite muted returns

Equity mutual funds continued to attract strong interest in September despite a challenging geopolitical environment and muted equity market returns. Retail investors remained undeterred as contributions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit another record high of Rs 32,490 crore during the month, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

When asked whether a prolonged period of muted equity returns could dent retail investors’ sustained confidence, AMFI President Venkat Chalasani emphasised that equity mutual funds are long-term investment tools, offering benefits such as averaging during periods of market weakness and compounding over several years.

“One should invest in equity funds according to their long-term investment goals, instead of investing with a time frame of 1-2 years. We have been telling people to focus on the long-term India growth story and encourage long-term investing. That’s why we are encouraging people to invest in SIPs,” Chalasani said during a conference call on Monday.