SIP inflows hit record Rs 32,490 crore in September despite muted returns

Equity mutual funds continued to attract strong interest in September despite a challenging geopolitical environment and muted equity market returns. Retail investors remained undeterred as contributions through systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit another record high of Rs 32,490 crore during the month, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
When asked whether a prolonged period of muted equity returns could dent retail investors’ sustained confidence, AMFI President Venkat Chalasani emphasised that equity mutual funds are long-term investment tools, offering benefits such as averaging during periods of market weakness and compounding over several years.
“One should invest in equity funds according to their long-term investment goals, instead of investing with a time frame of 1-2 years. We have been telling people to focus on the long-term India growth story and encourage long-term investing. That’s why we are encouraging people to invest in SIPs,” Chalasani said during a conference call on Monday.
Mid- and small-caps continue to shine
Equity funds recorded inflows of Rs 38,307 crore during the month, up 31% from August. Inflows into small-cap funds jumped 13% to a record high of Rs 9,039 crore, while those into mid-cap funds rose 12% to Rs 7,835 crore.
While inflows into large-cap funds turned positive at Rs 859 crore, they continued to lag those into small- and mid-cap funds as investors scoured the market for returns amid challenging conditions. For context, the benchmark Sensex is down around 16% so far in 2026. In contrast, the Nifty Smallcap 250 is up 6%. While the Nifty Midcap 150 is down 3%, some sectors, such as AI infrastructure and pharmaceuticals, have delivered exceptional returns.
The positive flows into large-cap funds also indicated some value buying following a sharp correction. “Large-cap turned positive at Rs 859 crore for the first time in three months, leading to investors finding value entry points in quality large-cap stocks. This is not momentum. This is capitulation buying into drawn-down valuations,” said Nitin Agrawal, CEO of mutual funds at Incred Money.
Dynamic schemes such as flexi-cap funds continued to do well, logging a 32% increase in inflows to Rs 6,702 crore. “… (This) points to the fact that investors favour fund manager judgment to navigate these volatile times, with the increased flexibility provided to the management team in terms of allocation,” Agrawal said.
ETFs continue to see demand
Inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped 53% from the previous month to Rs 15,501 crore as they continued to attract defensive demand. At a time when equities have underperformed and debt mutual funds have offered limited returns, ETFs have provided a diversification avenue for retail investors.
Inflows into equity ETFs rose 38% to Rs 9,960 crore. Those into gold ETFs jumped 71% to Rs 4,451 crore, while inflows into silver ETFs gained 55% to Rs 1,974 crore.
“The interest rate environment is uncertain, and equities have been battered. Thus, the flow of capital into passives shows defensive demand amid uncertain market conditions. It’s a method of diversification, instead of a complete shift,” a fund manager at a large domestic mutual fund said.
Debt outflows drag industry down
Debt funds saw outflows of Rs 1.8 lakh crore during the month, leading to an overall outflow of Rs 1.3 lakh crore from the mutual fund industry. This was due to quarter-end adjustments and uncertain interest rate conditions, according to experts.
Debt funds are mostly used by institutions to park excess money and earn stable, relatively low-risk returns. At the end of a quarter, institutions often scramble to pay taxes, balance their books and manage short-term liquidity gaps, leading to higher volatility.
Overall, the assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry fell 5% month-on-month to Rs 82.64 lakh crore, led by corrections in both the equity and debt segments.