Sinha panel for doubling cap on collateral-free loans to MSMEs

The U K Sinha committee on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has proposed doubling the limit on collateral-free loans to Rs 20 lakh from the current level of Rs 10 lakh to boost the fund requirement of the MSME sector.

The proposal is to provide the loans under the MUDRA scheme of the central government as working capital and term loans for business enterprises in manufacturing, trading, services and agriculture activities.

The eight-member Sinha committee submitted its report to the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

The RBI constituted an ‘Expert Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ under the chairmanship of former Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (Sebi) chairman U K Sinha in January 2019 to suggest long-term measures for the economic and financial sustainability of the MSME sector. The committee held its deliberations including consultations with various stakeholders.

“MSMEs remain, by their predominantly informal nature, vulnerable to structural and cyclical shocks, at times with persistent effects.

“It is important to understand the economic forces and transactions costs affecting the performance of the MSMEs, while often the rehabilitation approach to the MSMEs stress has focused on deploying favourable credit terms and regulatory forbearances,” the central bank had said.

Under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), MUDRA has created three products: Shishu, Kishor and Tarun to signify the stage of growth, development and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit/entrepreneur and also provide a reference point for the next phase of growth.

Under the Shishu scheme, loans up to Rs 50,000 will be offered. Under Kishor scheme, loans above Rs 50,000 and up to 5 lakh are offered. Tarun scheme covers loans above Rs 5 lakh and up to Rs 10 lakh.

The Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) Bank refinances the loans, which are offered through commercial banks and financial institutions. The state level performance is being monitored by State Level Bankers Committee.

In the last financial year, MUDRA loans worth over Rs 3.21 lakh crore were sanctioned against a target of Rs 3 lakh crore.

In FY2018, Tamil Nadu topped with Rs 25,331.68 crore worth of MUDRA loans sanctioned, closely followed by Karnataka with Rs 23,009.73 crore. Maharashtra stood third with Rs 22,751.40 crore MUDRA loans sanctioned.

The top ten states contributed 71 per cent of total sanctions in FY2018.